On TV, NOW! Adds a New TV Channel to Their Video-On-Demand Operations

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder / Owner of "You. On TV, Now!", Valerie VanBooven RN BSN states, "In addition to Approved Senior Network TV, The Valerie V Show, & SightingsEXT, we have added a new channel for families needing guidance around the diagnosis of dementia. We love Carol's content. She is dedicated and real."

New Show/Channel: Let's Talk Dementia is hosted by Carol Howell. Carol is an Internationally Certified Dementia Practitioner and Amazon #1 Best-Selling Author of Let's Talk Dementia.

You. On TV, Now! Channel Creation Service Let's Talk Dementia is a New Channel on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

She is also Executive Director of Senior Life Journeys/Let's Talk Dementia, a 501C3, faith-based company that is dedicated to the education of dementia for caregivers.

Let's Talk Dementia is dedicated to the education of dementia for over-worker and under-appreciated dementia caregivers

You. On TV, NOW!, is a TV channel production, marketing, and distribution service for video content creators and businesses of all sizes. We assist influencers, school districts, small businesses, sports venues, real-estate agents and other groups with creating and producing their own TV channel on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, and for live streaming.

Our focus is OTT Channels (Over the Top TV) that add an instant international and local audience for any video content creator. Online marketing evolves all the time. The way we find and ingest content changes too. Video marketing isn't going away. It is the biggest and fastest growing method of marketing that exists today.

If you have a YouTube Channel- awesome! Posting videos to Facebook? Awesome. Take it to the next level. You might be missing a HUGE audience of Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, and Livestreaming families.

