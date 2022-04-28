On World Book Day, Soul App Shows Gen Z the Power of Reading

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "How to Win Friends and Influence People gave me the courage to break through myself and is profoundly changing my life." stated by Melody, a Souler (Soul App user) who has participated in World Book Day campaign launched by Soul App. There are many ways in which Soul App encourages its users to engage with SOUL's mission and values. This year, on the 27th World Book Day, Soul App launched its "A Book Lights Up My Life" campaign to encourage all users to share a book that has influenced their lives. SOUL hopes this initiative can allow every Souler to take a step back from the daily hustle and bustle and reflect on the values and ideas that books have empowered them with, and on why they would like to be part of SOUL.

The one-week campaign starting on April 18th was intended to encourage Soulers to appreciate the delight and power of reading and make new friends by sharing their reading experiences. SOUL rewarded every participant with a World Book Day-themed profile frame and gave the top three Soulers with the most likes Soul Coins to buy virtual items on the social platform. Since the first day of "A Book Lights Up My Life", SOUL has welcomed users from all over the world to share their personal stories about books as well as reading plans. One might say that "sharing makes a book shine"; these tales from every corner of the globe opened Soulers' eyes to a more expansive world and a potential for life without limits. The sharing activity brought together book lovers who have similar taste, leading to the forging of many friendships.

Inspired by books, they take steps to protect the blue planet

A Souler named Le Starry from Japan believes that Weathering With You has changed the way he lives. A poetic love story, the novel ends with the message that climate change will leave Japan submerged, which prompted Le Starry to ponder how underdeveloped countries with no advanced technology can deal with rising sea levels. With this question in mind, Le Starry has conducted a series of research and is calling upon Soulers to do their part to protect the environment: "it's not a bad idea to ride a shared bike or take public transport".

After thumbing through Rising, Linda has realized that an environmental change might trigger a series of crises, like coastal erosion. Should that happen, low-income residents along coastlines will become the first wave of refugees. To avoid such a nightmare scenario, he is going to great lengths to drum up environmental awareness among Soulers as the first step towards ecological conservation.

Heartened by books, they believe in grit

"Reading gives me the courage and strength to keep going," said by Tracey. Drawing courage from Love in Tibet, Tracey from Malaysia has maintained a cross-cultural romantic relationship. The person who recommended the book is none other than Tracy's partner.

Another Souler who knows Dale Carnegie's How to Win Friends & Influence People by heart, mustered the courage to negotiate a desired job offer even after an interview flop and then met her other half at the company.

Conversing with books, they know more of themselves and the world at large

Chris's favorite read is Money Puppies, a witty storybook he read a lot as a child. Unconsciously, the book gave him a vague idea of money management, kindling his interest in finance. Ten years later, he made it to a business school before forging a successful career in finance.

Design wasn't Ann's original choice of major, but she changed her mind after reading Designing Design, which doesn't show how to design but exposes readers to the power of design. Thanks to this book, Ann has developed a passion for design and turned that passion into a career by starting her own design studio.

During the "A Book Lights Up My Life" campaign, some users expressed their perspectives on reading, some broadened their horizons, and others made good friends with whom they can share the joy of reading. In the age of mobile internet, Gen Z are eager to discuss their opinions and see what might come out of the interaction between different ideas, enriching their social lives with knowledge and wisdom. It's a vivid reflection of SOUL's mission and SOUL is committed to provides an innovative solution that enables users to express their authentic personalities and draw inspiration from each other's creativity. "A Book Lights Up My Life" campaign is definitely the best practice.

