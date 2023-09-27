On World Dense Breast Day, Area Diagnostic Experts Applaud FDA Reporting Mandate But Note That Efforts to Promote Early Cancer Detection Must Not Stop There

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDA's new mandate requiring breast density information in every mammogram report is a major step forward, but area diagnostic experts say considerable work remains to ensure that patients with dense breast tissue gain maximum benefit from today's early detection capabilities.

"While mammograms remain the gold standard for early detection, patients with dense breast tissue face a larger challenge," said women's imaging specialist Christopher Ananian, M.D., of Princeton Radiology. "For these patients, research suggests that mammograms can still miss up to 50 percent of cancers—and their dense breast tissue already puts them at higher risk."

Jonathan Lebowitz, M.D., president of Princeton Radiology, added, "Supplementing mammograms with breast MRI dramatically increases the potential to find cancer at the most treatable stage, even in patients with extremely dense breast tissue. Yet research indicates that up to a quarter of those who could benefit from breast MRI exams are not receiving them. I believe the reasons center mostly on awareness, cost, and insurance coverage."

According to Dr. Lebowitz, Princeton Radiology has embarked on a three-fold effort to meet these challenges.

"Our Smart Screen Breast MRI™ makes supplemental screenings more affordable for those whose insurance does not cover breast MRI even though they have dense breast tissue," Dr. Lebowitz said.

Princeton Radiology's other efforts in this area include an awareness campaign focused on breast density and the benefits of breast MRI as well as a program that identifies and contacts patients at risk of missing recommended screenings.

"We applaud the FDA for mandating breast density reporting, but this must be bolstered by proactively educating patients and their physicians about options for early detection," Dr. Lebowitz said.

Princeton Radiology will mark the second annual World Dense Breast Day by promoting the importance of knowing about breast density in all of its social media channels and in-office displays.

About Princeton Radiology Associates

For more than 60 years, Princeton Radiology has been a regional leader in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. With 40 board-certified and subspecialized radiologists providing services at 10 imaging centers and two hospitals, Princeton Radiology is committed to providing patients and referring physicians with expert consultations and the latest technology and treatments available—including PET/CT, Quiet MRI, and Extremity MRI—all delivered by highly skilled, courteous staff in a comfortable setting. Princeton Radiology's services are accredited by the American College of Radiology. Through the attentive care Princeton Radiology provides to patients before, during, and after every examination, Princeton Radiology has gained the respect of referring physicians, the trust of patients, and a prominent place in the community. For more information, please visit www.PrincetonRadiology.com.

Contact: Bill Hayward, [email protected]

SOURCE Princeton Radiology