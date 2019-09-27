On World Heart Day, Oleic Acid From Olive Oil Can Reduce Risk of Coronary Heart Disease
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that there is credible evidence to support the consumption of oleic acid, such as olive oil, in a bid to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease
- On the occasion of World Heart Day, Olive Oils from Spain advise that eating a healthy and balanced diet, supplemented with olive oils can have a very positive effect on our cardiovascular health
- Nearly half (48 percent) of adults in the United States have some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the Heart and Cardiovascular Accident Statistics of the American Heart Association, the world's leading scientific reference in cardiology. Specifically, disorders of the heart and blood vessels are related to 1 in 3 deaths in the US.
MADRID, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Heart Day, created to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and its consequences, the Olive Oil Makes a Tastier World promotional initiative of Olive Oils from Spain, in collaboration with the European Union, reminds us that eating an inadequate diet is one of the main cardiovascular risk factors.
Oleic acid, the main component of olive oils, is an ally against this type of ailment since it is a monounsaturated fat that, when it substitutes the consumption of fats and oils rich in saturated fatty acids, can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. To achieve that healthy benefit, the FDA recommends daily consumption of about 20 grams of olive oil/oleic acid, the equivalent of a tablespoon and a half.
"We have been able to verify that consuming 40 ml a day of extra virgin olive oil, within a Mediterranean diet, can reduce vascular complications by more than 30%," said Ramón Estruch, coordinator of the PREDIMED Study, the most influential in the world about food and health. This multicenter trial (conducted in Spain between 2003-2010) found the benefits of consuming extra virgin olive oil to be within the framework of a healthy diet.
About Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional
Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a non-profit organization formed by all the representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the dissemination of the healthy product internationally. With the "Olive Oil World Tour" campaign as a tool, it has proposed to make the world a place with more flavor and urges consumers to join the European way of life (Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain. Olive Oil Makes to Tastier World) - a campaign that has the collaboration of the European Union.
