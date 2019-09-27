On World Heart Day, Oleic Acid From Olive Oil Can Reduce Risk of Coronary Heart Disease

- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that there is credible evidence to support the consumption of oleic acid, such as olive oil, in a bid to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease

- On the occasion of World Heart Day, Olive Oils from Spain advise that eating a healthy and balanced diet, supplemented with olive oils can have a very positive effect on our cardiovascular health

- Nearly half (48 percent) of adults in the United States have some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the Heart and Cardiovascular Accident Statistics of the American Heart Association, the world's leading scientific reference in cardiology. Specifically, disorders of the heart and blood vessels are related to 1 in 3 deaths in the US.