ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is World Menopause Day. Why do we need a day to talk about menopause? Because more than one million women in the United States reach menopause every year, yet many people are still confused about what that means for women physically, mentally and psychologically Sure, no periods is a little strange and takes some getting used to, as this press release demonstrates, but it's no big deal It doesn't change the purpose or meaning of this news It is something you can adjust to and understand So, on World Menopause Day, the National Menopause Foundation encourages everyone to learn more about menopause and get used to no periods

Women's health at midlife needs to be a bigger priority in America and around the world Women need to have full access to treatments for menopausal symptoms, some of which can be very disruptive to women's lives Not having a menstrual cycle though, that's something many women say is the best part of entering menopause No periods can be a positive!

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 by women and for women to be a trusted and relatable resource to raise awareness and understanding of menopause through education, activism, and community building.

