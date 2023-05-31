On 'World No Tobacco Day,' Nicokick Supports Smokers' Efforts To Quit With Alternative Products

News provided by

Nicokick

31 May, 2023, 13:45 ET

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the World Health Organization's (WHO) "World No Tobacco Day," Nicokick remains committed to helping current smokers access less harmful alternatives. Less harmful products like pouches, lozenges, and gum help smokers get the nicotine they need with a fraction of the chemicals and carcinogens that come from smoking traditional cigarettes. With over 30 million adult smokers in the U.S. alone, it is critical to ensure there is a robust legal market of less harmful alternatives that can help improve public health by encouraging smokers to ditch cigarettes.

"As one of the top e-commerce companies selling tobacco-free nicotine pouches in the U.S., Nicokick is proud to help facilitate the transition to less harmful products," said Markus Lindblad, head of external affairs at Nicokick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "Ensuring consumers have quick access to alternative products via online sales, as well as a variety of flavored products that are preferred by adults, can make the difference for those struggling to quit cigarettes. We cannot expect smokers to quit cold-turkey, which is why Nicokick's alternative products provide a gradual pathway to a harm-reduced lifestyle."

According to the WHO, over 22 percent of the global population used tobacco in 2022, resulting in more than eight million deaths a year. Over a million of these deaths are indirect from second-hand smoke. It's clear the toll traditional cigarettes take on public health, and it is time to educate and advance a harm reduction approach to smoking cessation. Nicokick continues to engage with the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative and remains confident that embracing less harmful alternative nicotine products save lives.

About Nicokick:

Nicokick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, present in seven countries where we served more than 680,000 active consumers during 2021. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward less harmful smokeless options, Nicokick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about Nicokick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

###

SOURCE Nicokick

