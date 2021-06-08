On World Oceans Day, Sofar Ocean Debuts New Supporting Science at Sea Initiative, Providing Researchers Free Access to World's Largest Ocean Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Oceans Day – Sofar Ocean Technologies, the world's largest provider of ocean data and intelligence, opens access to its proprietary data platform to all scientists as part of its ongoing efforts to support new and existing frontiers in ocean research. This unprecedented density of ocean data already provides key insights into research ranging from rising sea levels, navigating extreme weather and rapid Arctic changes. Researchers and scientists affiliated with academic institutions can visit Sofar to gain access.

Sofar’s IoT-enabled Spotter buoys cover all five oceans to bring ocean intelligence to the maritime, government, and environmental research sectors.

Sofar's platform, which already covers more than half of the world's oceans, utilizes its growing network of IoT-enabled buoys to dramatically increase the frequency, accuracy and coverage of ocean intelligence. Today, more than 200 scientists from Japan, France, Australia, Ireland and the United States rely on Sofar's ocean data to study aspects ranging from ocean wave and near-shore models to clean energy site placements and rising seas.

At the University of Tokyo, Japan, a research team led by Professor Takuji Waseda is actively working on understanding wave-ice interactions in the Arctic Ocean. "With the data we gained from Sofar's Spotter buoys, we were able to verify the validity of our theoretical models for wave-ice interaction in the Arctic. As shipping traffic in the western Arctic Ocean increases, we will be able to provide more accurate forecasting of wave propagation and ice break-up, which translates to safer and more efficient voyages."

At the University of Melbourne, Professor Alexander Babanin is pioneering research into the Antarctic and air-sea interaction. "We've been working with Sofar since the very beginning, and Sofar's Spotter buoy network is a game changer in Metocean research. With access to ocean data that wasn't previously available, my team is now able to conduct Metocean research fine-tuned to most complex air-sea problems, from tropical cyclones to marginal ice zones both in the Arctic and Antarctica."

"In an age in which IoT and GPS provide so much data about the world around us, our oceans are being left behind. Today, most of our oceans remain unmapped and unmeasured, which severely impacts our ability to model and predict ocean and climate processes," said Tim Janssen, co-founder and CEO of Sofar Ocean. "To change this, we created the largest real-time ocean intelligence dataset and are now opening up all our data to researchers globally to accelerate discoveries that will solve some of the most critical climate challenges facing the world today."

