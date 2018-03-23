On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8284551-colgate-mina-guli-world-water-day-michael-phelps/

Today, 130 million Americans face severe water scarcity for at least one month every year1, yet 42 percent of Americans report leaving the faucet on while brushing their teeth. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, nearly four gallons of water can be wasted if the faucet is left running while brushing. By simply turning off the faucet, individuals can make a difference.

Continuing into year three of its global 'Save Water' campaign, Colgate is kicking off this year's program on World Water Day, and continuing its awareness efforts in April for Earth Month and in September for back-to-school. The brand's goal is to bring attention to water scarcity and help save water through activities that include the following:

Global Ambassador Michael Phelps : Phelps will continue to encourage his millions of social media followers to turn off the faucet, because #EveryDropCounts.

Times Square Takeover: Colgate will take over select billboards in Times Square from 11:30AM – 2:30PM on World Water Day, showcasing "Save Water" reminders. Mina Guli will also address reporters about the issue of water conservation.

Water Waste Documentary Series: Colgate is helping produce a series of documentaries featuring Ms. Guli, highlighting water scarcity in the Great Salt Lake; explaining water origins in the Catskills of New York; and presenting innovative solutions to help California's agriculture.

CNN PSA: A 60-second PSA will air on CNN on March 21 and 22, highlighting the three-part documentary series.

As the global Save Water ambassador, Phelps is excited to welcome Guli in this effort. "Mina and I are record-breaking athletes from two different worlds, one on land and the other in water, coming together for one common cause to conserve one of the earth's most precious resources," Phelps said. "Now more than ever, it's important to ask Americans to change this simple habit in their everyday lives."

Inspired individuals and families can pledge to turn off the faucet at EveryDropCounts.Colgate.com and spread the message of water conservation using #EveryDropCounts this World Water Day and every day.

About Colgate®

Colgate is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C

About Mina Guli

The founder and Ambassador for Thirst, Mina is a global leader, an entrepreneur and adventurer passionate and committed to making a difference in the world. Thirst is harnessing social media and technology to inform and inspire 14-24 year olds about water and the steps they can take to reduce their own water consumption. Mina is also a keen ultra-distance athlete, having started running only at the age of 22 after a severe injury. Named as one of the 50 greatest leaders in the world by Fortune, Mina runs to raise awareness and inspire action around the global water crisis and in doing so, has set two world firsts. In 2016 in just 7 weeks, Mina ran 40 marathons across 7 deserts on 7 continents. In 2017, Mina ran 40 marathons in 40 days on 6 continents down 6 of the World's great rivers – to promote the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 6 (water). Now in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, Mina is currently planning her next expedition – to run 100 marathons in 100 days for 1 reason: water.

