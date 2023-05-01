On Your Lot Homes Expands Home Building Services to include Site Preparation and Permitting.

Build on Your Own Lot customers will now have OYL Home's new Site Preparation and Permitting service at their disposal.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Homebuilder, On Your Lot Homes has announced the addition of Site Preparation and Permitting to their home-building services.

Site Preparation and Permitting is the initial legal and manual work required to prepare the lot for home construction. The process includes site clearing, excavation, grading, survey, soil geotechnical, and utility construction. Although it may seem easy, Site Preparation and Permitting is no small feat and requires the expertise of professionals that can understand the hidden complexities.

OYL offers a comprehensive Site Preparation and Permitting service that lays an excellent foundation for the construction process. The company offers three levels of service that give customers the freedom to choose the extent of the company's level of involvement in the process. The service options include Your Way, Our Way, and the OYL Way.

Customers who choose the Your Way service will be assigned a Site Production Manager who will execute the Site Preparation and Permitting process; however, they are responsible for making applications for the required permits, funding and securing any required bonds and insurance, and bidding and hiring the various contractors to perform all site preparation work.

The Our Way option offers complete peace of mind. This option also includes a Site Production Manager plus the OYL Homes team, overseeing permit applications, bonds, insurance, contractor hiring, and site preparation work. The team will also work with the customer's lender to ensure full loan compliance.

Touted as "The total White Glove Service from start to finish," The OYL Way offers the expertise of the On Your Lot Homes team who will oversee all the legal applications for permit, bonding, insurance, and associated fees. The team will also supervise the site preparation work to prepare the property for construction.

In announcing the launch of the Site Preparation and Permitting service, CEO of OYL Homes, Gregory Phillips, said: "A home is only as good as the foundation. We want our customers to experience the joys of the home building process from start to finish, and it starts with our expert site preparation and permitting service. We are delighted to offer the service and look forward to helping build on your lot customers."

For further information about OYL's Site Preparation and Permitting service, visit: http://www.oylhomes.com/your-lot-your-way.

