On Your Mark, Get Set, Bark! The IAMS™ Brand and Strava Team Up for the Ultimate Dog Run Marathon

The new virtual 26.2-mile challenge launched in partnership with gold medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall, answers the question:

What if our four-legged training partners got a marathon of their own?

The "run"-down:

What is the IAMS™ Dog Run Marathon? The IAMS™ Dog Run Marathon is a month-long virtual running challenge on Strava that celebrates and rewards runners' most loyal training partners: their dog. The challenge is being launched in partnership with professional athletes Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall – and their dogs Milo and Winnie.

The IAMS™ Dog Run Marathon is a month-long virtual running challenge on Strava that celebrates and rewards runners' most loyal training partners: their dog. The challenge is being launched in partnership with professional athletes Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall – and their dogs Milo and Winnie. How does it work? Participants can enter the challenge on the Strava app where they're invited to log a total of 26.2 miles with their dog from Sept. 1–30, 2026. Walks and runs are tracked directly via the Strava Pet Tag feature, with a daily distance cap of 5K (3.1 miles) specifically enforced for dog safety.

Participants can enter the challenge on the Strava app where they're invited to log a total of 26.2 miles with their dog from Sept. 1–30, 2026. Walks and runs are tracked directly via the Strava Pet Tag feature, with a daily distance cap of 5K (3.1 miles) specifically enforced for dog safety. Why now? Launching ahead of some of the country's biggest marathons, this virtual race taps into peak marathon season and builds on the official IAMS and Strava partnership launched earlier this year.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Our dogs are there for the early-morning miles, the rainy-day jogs, and the everyday walks that make marathon dreams possible. But on race day, they're usually left on the sidelines. Today, that changes with the IAMS™ Dog Run Marathon - a race specifically designed to give our favorite training partners a marathon of their very own in partnership with Strava, the app for active people that lets U.S. pet parents track their daily adventures with their dogs.

Gold medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall join forces with IAMS™ and Strava to launch the first-ever IAMS Dog Run Marathon, a month-long virtual challenge designed to celebrate and safely track our most loyal canine training partners.

This campaign by the IAMS brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is part of the year-long partnership between Mars and Strava, launched earlier this year with the introduction of a new Pet Tag feature on the Strava app. The newly launched IAMS Dog Run Marathon gives runners and their dogs a shared goal and major milestone to conquer together with a month-long paws-on-the-pavement challenge built specifically to celebrate the unsung hero behind every logged mile.

Launched in partnership with gold medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall, this unique running challenge invites people and their pets to complete 26.2 miles over 30 days from Sept. 1-30, 2026, ahead of some of the country's biggest marathons. Participants can easily track every walk, jog, and run using Strava's popular Pet Tag feature with daily mileage capped at 5K to help keep every canine athlete active and full of life. For your dog's safety, always tailor exercise to your dog's age, breed, health condition and fitness level. Consult your veterinarian if you have questions about whether participation is appropriate for your dog.

"Whether you're training to compete for World Championships or for your local race, it's never just about the finish line," said gold medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall. "It's the early morning workouts, the recovery runs, the days when motivation is low and you're showing up anyway. Our dogs Milo and Winnie are part of many of those moments with us, so we love that the IAMS Dog Run Marathon is giving dogs a chance to be part of the experience instead of watching from the sidelines."

How to Participate, Win Prizes, and Join the Celebration

How to Join the Race: Fire up the Strava app to join the challenge and start logging miles with your best friend using the Pet Tag feature. Participants who join the challenge are eligible to receive a rebate of up to $10.99 on a qualifying purchase of IAMS High Protein dog food.

Fire up the Strava app to join the challenge and start logging miles with your best friend using the Pet Tag feature. Participants who join the challenge are eligible to receive a rebate of up to $10.99 on a qualifying purchase of IAMS High Protein dog food. Epic Finish-Line Swag : One randomly selected grand prize winner will have their dog crowned the first-ever official IAMS four-legged marathon champion. The prize includes a $10,000 training bonus, 26 bags of IAMS High Protein Dog Food, a custom medal, and the chance to have their dog's face featured on a running shirt worn by the Woodhalls.

: One randomly selected grand prize winner will have their dog crowned the first-ever official IAMS four-legged marathon champion. The prize includes a $10,000 training bonus, 26 bags of IAMS High Protein Dog Food, a custom medal, and the chance to have their dog's face featured on a running shirt worn by the Woodhalls. More Ways to Win: 26 randomly selected finishers will earn a VIP (Very Important Pup) prize package with exclusive IAMS running gear and 26 bags of IAMS High Protein Dog Food.

"At IAMS, we know dogs are more than companions. They're partners in the active lifestyles we share together," said Mindy Barry, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "The Dog Run Marathon celebrates the dogs who show up for every mile, and IAMS High Protein is there to fuel their energy and recovery, keeping them in the day-to-day race, with a protein-rich recipe that helps keep dogs strong and healthy."

Fueling the Partnership with Science-Backed Nutrition

The IAMS Dog Run Marathon is part of the broader partnership between Mars and Strava, designed to inspire healthier, more active lifestyles for people and their pets. Throughout the year, the collaboration brings pet parents together through shared challenges on Strava, celebrating the special bond between people and their dogs while encouraging more movement together. The partnership also supports Mars' broader commitment to creating more pet-friendly communities through its Mars BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program.

For over 80 years, the IAMS brand has been committed to supporting pet health and vitality through quality nutrition and active lifestyles. IAMS High Protein Dog Food is made with real chicken and beef and is specifically formulated with 80% of its protein from animal sources* to support strong muscles, healthy energy, and whole-body health for active dogs.

Ready to lead the pack? Open the Strava app to join the Dog Run Marathon. For full challenge details, pop-up updates, and giveaway information, visit the IAMS website and follow @iams on Instagram and TikTok.

*Approximate and derived from an unprocessed state of ingredients.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Strava

Strava is the app for active people, a community of over 200 million users in more than 185 countries. It's more than tracking workouts—it's where people make progress together, from new habits to new personal bests. No matter your sport or how you track it, Strava's got you covered. Find your crew, crush your goals, and make every effort count. Start your journey with Strava today.

Join the Strava Club or follow Strava on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Visit www.strava.com for more information.

*Partnership held between Strava and Mars Petcare US, Inc. part of Mars Incorporated.

Media Contacts:

Wes Bottoms

Mars Petcare

[email protected]

Nirmala Singh

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars