CLUB® CRACKERS AND BUTTER WINES® INVITE FANS TO WIN THE ULTIMATE NAPA GETAWAY

Building on the launch of Club® Extra Buttery, the sweepstakes gives one lucky winner and three friends the chance to experience wine country in buttery style.

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Club® Crackers and Butter Wines® are giving one lucky winner and three friends the chance to win the ultimate Napa getaway through the Club Crackers x Butter Wines Sweepstakes

The grand prize includes roundtrip airfare for four, a luxury Napa Valley stay, an exclusive visit to JaM Cellars Wine & Music Studio, a charcuterie experience, and a private chef-led dinner, plus an exclusive collection of limited-edition Club x Butter merchandise.

Consumers can enter by purchasing one participating box of Club® Crackers and uploading their receipt at ClubCrackers.com/ButterNapaWeekend between July 1 and November 20, 2026. See full rules for No Purchase Necessary entry.

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club® Crackers and Butter Wines® are reuniting for their second collaboration with the launch of the Club Crackers x Butter Wines Sweepstakes: a chance to win a Napa getaway prize package highlighting this fan-favorite pairing. Following the sold-out success of their 2023 partnership, Club® Crackers and Butter Wines® are teaming up once again for an in-store activation that puts them side by side on shelves, bringing flaky, buttery Club Crackers next to rich, creamy Butter Chardonnay.

Enter for a Chance to Win a Butter Napa Getaway with Your Club

One grand prize winner and three guests will receive roundtrip airfare, a luxury hotel stay in Napa Valley, a build-your-own charcuterie class starring Butter Wines and Club Crackers at the JaM Cellars Wine & Music Studio, and a private chef-led four-course dinner with Club Crackers integrated into every bite and paired with a Butter Wine. The prize package also includes an exclusive collection of limited-edition Club x Butter merchandise to commemorate the trip long after the weekend ends. The reunion of the two brands builds on the overwhelming response to their first partnership in 2023. Together, Club and Butter introduced Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis, a first-of-its-kind, wine-infused innovation that paired light, crispy Club Minis with melt-in-your-mouth Butter Chardonnay. Available for a limited time in the Ultimate Butter Box, the crackers were an instant hit: boxes sold out every day of the first week and sold out completely before the campaign ended.

"After seeing such a positive response to our previous collaboration with Butter Wines, we knew we wanted to find another way to bring the best of both brands to fans," said Carrie Foose, Director of Brand Marketing for Club Crackers. "This sweepstakes is the next evolution of that relationship, creating a one-of-a-kind experience inspired by everything people love about Club."

Crackers and wine are a classic pairing consumers already reach for—adults ages 35–44 are 30% more likely to enjoy the two together1—and this retail partnership brings the duo directly in front of shoppers looking for both. Butter Chardonnay is the #1 best-selling premium Chardonnay SKU in the U.S.,2 and Club® Extra Buttery, the brand's newest permanent offering, delivers an even richer buttery flavor with the same light, flaky texture fans have loved for generations. Whether planning a night at home or hosting a girls' night, the two products are now side by side, making them easy to grab in a single trip.

"There's nothing I love more than good wine, great snacks, and the people you share them with. That's the whole idea behind Butter," said Michele Truchard, co-founder of Butter Wines. "It pairs so well with Club Crackers, whether it's book club, game night or throwing together a last-minute happy hour."

Consumers who purchase one participating box of Club® Crackers between July 1 and November 20, 2026, can upload their receipt for a chance to win by visiting ClubCrackers.com/ButterNapaWeekend. Receipts must be submitted by November 27, 2026, and participants must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. See full rules for No Purchase Necessary entry.

For more information, visit ClubCrackers.com and follow @ClubCrackersUS and @JaMCellars on Instagram and Facebook.

CLUB™ CRACKERS X BUTTER WINES® SWEEPSTAKES

Abbreviated Rules. No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States and District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 7/1/26 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) 11/20/26. For details on how to enter without making a purchase, prize details, odds of winning and complete Official Rules, go www.clubcrackers.com/butternapaweekend. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void in AK, HI and where otherwise prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

© 2026 Mars, Incorporated

© 2026 Butter Wines Napa, CA 94559

¹Source: NIQ Omnishopper Market Basket 52 WE ending 08/10/2024 Trip Index - The percent of occasions by in (or NIB) / total product buyers' % of trips multiplied by 100

²Source: Nielsen: #1 Best-Selling Chardonnay, Total US xAOC, 52wks Ending 12.27.2025, Chardonnay, $13+, 750mL

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT BUTTER WINES

Butter Wines by JaM Cellars is a category-leading portfolio of easy-to-love wines made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM). The portfolio spans four collections—The Originals, Light, Zero and To Go. The Originals include Butter Chardonnay—the best-selling single SKU of premium Chardonnay—Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Light features ButterLight Chardonnay, named the #1 best-tasting Light wine in its first year. NEW ButterZero, named non-alcoholic Chardonnay producer of the year, delivers the same great taste in a buzz-free lineup including Sparkling Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. Butter is also available in fun, to-go packaging, including 250ml 4-pack ButterCans and 375mL half bottles in select varietals. Butter Wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or an everyday celebration. Check out Butter by JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @jamcellars, #SipButter, or SipButter.com.

Media Contacts:

Tombras

Jenna Gerbino Kaplan

[email protected]

Butter Wines

Sasha Heinemann

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars