On your Mark, Get Set, Race! Boy Scouts of America Invites Families to Build and Submit Cars to Compete in 'Pinewood Derby® 500' at the Texas Motor Speedway

"With so many activities and events still on hold, the Boy Scouts of America is excited to partner with Texas Motor Speedway to host a first-of-its-kind sporting event that puts kids in the virtual driver's seat," said Effie Delimarkos, Vice President of National Communications and Partnerships. "We understand that parents are looking for new ways to keep kids engaged. We can't think of a better way than to invite them to participate in the Pinewood Derby 500 – a celebration that opens one of most popular Cub Scouting events to all children."

Families are encouraged to build and send in their Pinewood Derby cars and can use Pinewood Derby kits found at ScoutShop.org, Amazon or local retailers. Cars that register online and are received by Sept. 8 will be eligible to compete in the race at the Texas Motor Speedway during Family Fun Fest.

The Pinewood Derby 500 winner will be featured on the NASCAR Hall of Fame website as part of its ongoing support of STEM learning. With a guardian's help, kids can also share a photo or video of their vehicle on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter up until the big race using the hashtag #Pinewood500 for their chance to win digital awards.

"The Pinewood Derby is a unique way for kids to express their creativity, work on a project together with their parent or guardian, and even learn hands on about STEM. This Pinewood Derby 500 will be the first national virtual race showing that Scouting continues to offer fun that families are looking for, even if COVID-19 means we have to be socially distanced," said Anthony Berger, National Director of Cub Scouting. "This is how Scouting works, giving youth hands on fun activities that provide valuable lessons and this event is a great example of how Scouts have fun while developing confidence, leadership and problem-solving skills that kids will benefit from now and in their future."

For more information on how to enter and watch the Pinewood Derby 500, visit www.scouting.org/familyfunfest

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life.®" The Scouting organization is composed of more than 2.1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 800,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit www.Scouting.org.

