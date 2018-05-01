On Your MARQ, Get Set, Move!

"The stunning success of the Cambria at Cornerstone was our proof of concept, and made it an easy decision to invest another 45 million dollars into the area for this project," said Barry W. Tomlin, Vice President of Breeden Property Management. "Young professionals and families are eager to live in this vibrant area, but they can't find high-quality apartment homes that match their desire for digital connectivity and upscale amenities. With THE MARQ., they can get everything they want and a premium location that's free of congestion and parking issues."

THE MARQ. reflects the emphasis of today's renters on connected and social living. It's designed as a place to make friends and build relationships. Gathering courtyards, grilling areas, an activities lawn, a resort-style pool, children's playground, a Club Room with Business Center and gaming area, and a state-of-the-art Fitness Center invite residents to have fun and make memories.

These 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments deliver bright, airy interiors with lighted ceiling fans, luxurious wood-look vinyl plank flooring, and plush low pile carpet. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Euro-style cabinetry, and extra-deep soaking tubs. Each home has Cox Giga Blast Service for the fastest in-home surfing, gaming, streaming, and sharing.

"To construct these apartment homes, we used the newest techniques and materials to optimize energy-efficiency for the ultimate in ease and comfort," said Brian K. Revere, President of Breeden Construction, LLC. "Our tenants will also appreciate that we've focused on sustainability, making choices that will reduce the community's impact on the environment now and in the future."

THE MARQ. is more than pet-friendly, it's pet pampering. The community has a dedicated pet park where residents can walk, exercise, and socialize their pets. There is also a pet spa and grooming salon to keep them clean and fresh.

People who prioritize fitness will enjoy living at THE MARQ. The Fitness Center includes OnDemand™ Training and a cardio work out area. There is a separate area for free weights. For cycling buffs, there is secured bike storage.

To apply for one of these high-tech, high-end apartment homes, visit themarqvabeach.com.

For additional information contact Dana E. Wilson, Vice President of Public Relations & Corporate Communication at The Breeden Company, Inc. Email Danaw@thebreedencompany.com or call 757.486.1000.

