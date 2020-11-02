ON1 Announces The ON1 Photo RAW 2021 Available Today
Nov 02, 2020, 13:06 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ON1, developers of software applications and plugins for photographers, released an all-new ON1 Photo RAW for computers and mobile devices. The new versions include some incredible enhancements for all photographers, regardless of the type of photography they shoot.
Professional Photos without the Hassle
The new ON1 Photo RAW 2021 is the hassle-free, professional photo organizer, raw processor, layered editor and effects app. It's perfect for those seeking an ultra-convenient all-in-one photo editing solution to produce high-quality results at a tremendous value. ON1 offers photographers the choice in how they purchase with both perpetual or subscription license options.
Key New Features
- New Full Integration of ON1 Portrait AI — ON1 Portrait AI finds each face in your photos, analyses them to find the eyes and mouth, and classifies them to apply the correct retouching. It gives excellent results with minimal effort using frequency separation-based skin retouching. It's also super easy at making more complex adjustments such as face shape and lighting. Each edit is completely non-destructive and re-editable for fine-tuning as well, giving photographers complete control over their final look. The addition of ON1 Portrait AI into ON1 Photo RAW will enable portrait photographers to automatically retouch an entire shoot, detecting and analyzing each face, then give them best-of-breed control and results for manual retouching when needed.
- New Spot Healing Brush — A new modern approach to removing distractions like dust spots, power-lines, and unwanted people from photos. The Spot Healing Brush is not only faster than current tools; it maintains full non-destructive adjustments for each area removed.
- New Replace Color Filter — Easily change the color of an object to any new color. It's perfect for tweaking or changing the color of objects like eyes, flowers, buildings, and apparel.
- New Custom Brush Shapes — Brushing has taken a quantum-leap in control and creativity. Choose from a variety of custom brush shapes or even import brush collections. The new flow control in brushing makes building up a mask more natural too.
- New Smart Organize Mode — Take control over cluttered photo archives. Quickly find duplicates or find and group photos that have a similar appearance, location, or time. Smart Organize Mode can help cull photo libraries to find the best photos in a series.
- New Color-Sensitive Gradient Masks — Combines the new color-sensitive technology with gradient masks. When enabled, it detects the color under the gradient and applies the mask to only that adjustable color range. It makes it a breeze to mask areas like skies while maintaining things like buildings or trees that go into the sky.
- New Plugin Support — In addition to working as plugins for Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, and Apple Photos, ON1 now extends into those using workflows in Affinity Photo, Corel Paint Shop Pro, and Capture One (coming soon). Easy access to ON1 Develop, Effects, and Portrait AI are available right inside these apps as plugins.
- New Quick Slideshow & Fullscreen Preview — In only one click, launch a full-screen slideshow complete with user-adjustable delay and an elegant dissolve transition. Or use the new full-screen preview mode to maximize your work area on a small screen.
- New Batch HDR and Pano — Save time by batch processing HDR brackets or panoramas. Organize brackets into sub-folders, then let ON1 Browse build new HDR and panos automatically, a life-saver for real estate photographers.
- New Color Fill Layers — In ON1 Layers, quickly set a background color for a composite layout. They are also handy when used with the new custom brush shapes for painting in objects like grass, trees, and clouds.
- New Camera Support
- New Lens Profiles
Key New Features in ON1 Photo RAW for Mobile
- New Syncing between multiple Computers and Mobile devices –– Sync non-destructive masks, local adjustments, effects, presets, and more between your mobile devices and computers, with ON1 Photo RAW 360.
- New Spot Healing Brush — A new modern approach to removing distractions like dust spots, power-lines, and unwanted people from photos. The Spot Healing Brush is not only faster than current tools; it maintains full non-destructive adjustments for each area removed.
- New Presets –– A curated collection of the best factory presets to speed up your workflow and get professional results with the hottest looks and styles. Categories for all types of photos from landscapes to portraits, HDR, matte, cinematic looks and much more.
- New Local Adjustments — Make targeted edits to your photos with powerful masking tools. Apply changes to a portion of your image, and adjust those areas with a full range of tone, color, and sharpening sliders. You can apply these adjustments using either the Adjustment Brush or Masking Bug shapes.
- New Effects Masking Perfect Brush –– Selectively apply each filter to just the areas you like with the powerful masking tools. Quickly brush around objects of your photo with masking brushes or the adjustable gradients in different shapes.
- New Perfect Brush –– Quickly brush around objects of your photo with automatic edge detection.
- New Dynamic Contrast Filter –– The gold-standard for adding clarity, also known as tonal contrast or structure, to your image, making it pop.
- New Curves Filter — A powerful, advanced tool for adjusting contrast and color in your image. Adjust the composite RGB channel, or adjust the individual Red, Green, or Blue channels.
- New HDR Look Filter — Recreate the HDR style of tone mapping, with accentuated edges and sharpening.
- New Glow Filter — Add a soft-focus glow to the image and adjust the blending mode to set the glow effect.
- New Vignette Center Tool — Select the center point of the vignette for total control.
- New Search and Filter — Designed to help you find photos in your photo library, based on a variety of criteria specific to photos and the metadata embedded in them. You can
- search based on any text associated with a photo, as well as likes and star ratings.
- New Sort By — Sort the thumbnails in a number of different ways. The sorting options include date captured or modified; file name, type, or size; and rating.
For more product information, including pricing and a free trial download, visit www.on1.com.
