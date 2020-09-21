ON1 Unveils New ON1 Portrait AI, New ON1 Photo RAW Mobile Features, and Major Upgrade to ON1 Photo RAW

Available today, is the new ON1 Portrait AI, both as a standalone and plug-in for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, Affinity Photo, Corel Paintshop, Apple Photos and Capture One support coming soon. This new technology uses the latest in machine learning to find every face in portrait photos and make them look fabulous without lifting a finger. Other portrait editing software only offers one-off edits, complicated manual controls, steep learning curves, and no way to batch process when dealing with multiple photos.

The software carefully analyzes every face in your photos, adds the right amount of realistic retouching to the skin, eyes, and mouth, without globally applying the same retouching to each person in the photo. If you want to dig in deeper, ON1 Portrait AI provides powerful controls for all features including face morphing, eye enlargement, etc.

In addition to ON1 Portrait AI, ON1 also released significant updates to the new ON1 Photo RAW Mobile app. ON1 Photo RAW Mobile, for iOS, iPadOS, and Android devices, now includes powerful masking features for targeting specific adjustments and effects. The latest update also consists of the ON1 edge-detecting Perfect Brush to use for exact adjustments. Each of the local adjustments uses ON1's proprietary raw processing engine as well.

The new effects and filters include ON1's very popular Dynamic Contrast filter, the gold standard for amazing clarity and detail. Additional new filters include Curves, HDR Look, and Glow to go along with the other built-in filters, including Split Tone, Black and White, Film Grain, Vignettes, and Color Adjustment with more on the way. On the organization side, ON1 adds new easy ways to search and sort photos within the app as well.

The final release in the ON1 fall lineup is the next major upgrade ON1 Photo RAW, version 2021, the professional-grade photo organizer, raw processor, layered editor, and effects app, available this October.

ON1 Photo RAW 2021 from top to bottom will be packed full of new features and performance enhancements. Key new features include the full integration of ON1 Portrait AI, which gives photographers an ultra-fast and state-of-the-art portrait retouching workflow.

There is also a completely new method for organizing photos using a powerful all-new addition, the Smart Organize mode. This feature makes it super easy to find duplicates, groups of photos shot at the same time or location, and even find similar looking photos. It's the perfect solution for those who want to speed up their culling, improve organization, or even save on storage space.

In addition, Photo RAW 2021 includes a new set of features for those looking to tap into their creative side. Photographers will be able to make precision masks based on color using a new color selection technology. It's perfect for dialing in adjustments to only specific color ranges in one click. The new custom brush shapes give photographers a quantum-leap in creativity. Choose between hard-edged geometries to make it easier to paint straight edges to organic shapes and even textures to simulate snow, add grass, or even enhance eyelashes. To round out brushes, ON1 is adding new brush flow and stamp controls to let photographers paint naturally.

An all-new fast and non-destructive healing brush for removing distractions like dust spots, power-lines, and unwanted people from your photos is also coming. Other updates include a new full-screen photo preview option, a quick slideshow module for showcasing your work, and new camera-based presets for applying any preset or look based on the camera model. Lastly, a new method to batch HDR and panoramic photos, adding color fill layers, modern user interface improvements, new cameras, and lenses will be available this October.

