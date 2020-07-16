ON24 Adds Silicon Valley Veteran Denise Persson to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ON24 , the technology leader helping businesses innovate their marketing through interactive, data-rich digital experiences, today announced that transformative marketing leader Denise Persson has joined its Board of Directors.

Persson is the CMO of the cloud data platform company, Snowflake , where she has steered their fast-growth trajectory for the past four years. Her leadership builds on a history of creating category-defining brands, including a tenure as the CMO of ON24 from 2008 to 2013.

"We are excited to have Denise join the board of directors at ON24. As our CMO, she played an invaluable role in the evolution of our company and we are lucky to be able to call on her unique expertise once again," says Sharat Sharan, CEO & Founder, ON24. "Denise's inside-out perspective will help us realize our vision to empower marketers with digital experiences that drive real-time revenue growth and our strategy to fuel the next chapter of our success."

In addition to her pivotal roles at Snowflake and ON24, Persson previously led global marketing at SaaS start-ups Apigee and Genesys. During critical junctures of scale, Persson architected the go-to-market strategy and brand positioning that ultimately resulted in each companies' respective public offerings.

"Over the past twenty years, I've been honored to work with Silicon Valley's most innovative and disruptive brands. ON24 stands out not only as the king of its category, but as the mission-critical platform for revenue growth," says Persson. "I have personally seen the game-changing impact ON24 delivers for companies both as a customer and CMO. Now, I'm thrilled to join ON24 as a board member and help advance the company's mission to transform B2B marketing."

Throughout her career, Persson has made the ON24 Platform the foundation of her marketing team's rapid growth strategy. Persson holds a BA in Business Administration and Economics from Stockholm University and an MBA from Georgetown University.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses engage with their audience, powering interactive, data-rich digital marketing experiences that drive a resilient revenue strategy. Through the ON24 Platform , marketers can create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences, and capture audience behavior to turn engagement into actionable data. With a digital experience taking place every minute, ON24 is the network where a half million professionals engage every day for a total of 4 billion engagement minutes per year. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

CONTACT: Keith Chapman, [email protected]

SOURCE ON24, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.on24.com

