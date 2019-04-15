ON24 Announces Webinar World 2019 Lineup in Sydney

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With webinars seeing their highest viewing times and driving more leads than ever, there's no better time for marketers to invest in a comprehensive webinar program and strategy. That's why today ON24, the technology leader helping companies create live, always-on and personalized digital experiences, announced the full lineup and agenda for its Webinar World 2019 event in Sydney, Australia.

The conference will bring marketers together to exchange best practices, gain the latest insights, and network with industry professionals. Centered around the theme "Engage for Action," the event will take place Thursday, May 2 at Pier One, Sydney Harbour, Walsh Bay. This is the third edition of the Sydney event, which is free for attendees and has grown exponentially in registrants every year.

"Our goal for Webinar World Sydney is for attendees to come away understanding the insights they're able to gather, how they can translate those insights into action, and how that action drives meaningful results and revenue for their business," says Joe Hyland, CMO, ON24. "We're excited to bring our global series back down under to help marketers develop the best strategies to effectively engage throughout the customer life cycle.

The conference will feature a jam-packed agenda and include distinguished keynote and panel speakers from Marketo, Schneider Electric, Oracle Digital, Salesforce, NetSuite, and more. There will be three breakout track discussions in the afternoon and the event will be followed by the popular 'Webinerds in the Wild' after party.

Marketing leaders from ON24 will also present, provide cutting-edge insights, and arm attendees with the latest expertise topics like ABM, customer marketing and building digital audiences. Last month, the company hosted its largest ever Webinar World event in San Francisco, where it announced a partnership with Marketo, the launch of the industry-first Webinerd Community, and unveiled its new Content Journeys features to help turn engagement into action.

The flagship San Francisco event kicked off the 2019 global Webinar World series which will also feature events in London, Singapore and more throughout the year.

Ready to take your engagement, marketing, and storytelling to the next level? Register for Webinar World 2019 Sydney at https://on24events.com/webinarworldsydney

