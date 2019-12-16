ON24 Announces Webinars That Rocked in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 48% of buyers saying webinars were their top choice and most valuable part of their buying journey, marketers are creating and prioritizing these vital digital experiences.

Today ON24 , the leader in data-rich experiences that drive revenue, announced the winners of its annual "Webinars That Rocked" competition. The 2019 edition had more submissions than ever before, with innovative new approaches and uses for both internal communication and digital marketing experiences.

Red Whale took home first place, Securly earned second, while Collette won third.

This year, for the first time, ON24 selected a group of finalists that included MapBox, Athenahealth, Securly and more. Live audience members of the Webinars That Rocked in 2019 webinar on December 10 voted for the winners.

The three winners were selected for their cutting-edge digital experiences. The winners came from more than 100 submissions and a distinguished list of companies including SAP, HPE, and Thomson Reuters. In addition, NVIDIA won for having the best Engagement Hub ; ADP was honored for its standout ON24 Target campaign.

The winner Red Whale, one of the leading providers of primary care medical education in the UK, put on the winning webinar, "Menopause Laid Bare." The goal of the winning presentation was to provide vital medical information in a compelling manner.

The first place winners from Red Whale won two free tickets to San Francisco for ON24's Webinar World 2020 Conference, including travel and accommodations.

ON24 continues to build a platform that creates a win-win for marketers and prospects alike. That's why the company is trusted by more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 40 of the Fortune 100. The company reached more than 1 billion engagement minutes in 2018 and is a global solution across industries. In addition to the top life sciences companies, ON24 now serves 9 out of the top 10 technology companies, 7 out of the 10 asset management firms, and 6 out of the top 10 accounting firms.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way marketers market, powering the live, always-on and personalized experiences that businesses need to create engagement, deliver data, find demand and drive revenue. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can build data-rich, interactive webinar and content experiences, understand audience behavior and turn that intelligence into action. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes -- including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources -- marketers drive more revenue from ON24 experiences than any other digital channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

