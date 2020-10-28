ON24 Announces Winners of Virtualized Event Awards Honoring the Best Transformations to Digital

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the board, companies have re-evaluated trade show and in-person event strategies to advance their business in a digital-first world. Seventy percent of professionals have moved their face-to-face events partially or fully to a virtual platform, and many don't see that as a short-term fix.1 But to be successful, marketers must not only translate their event strategies to digital, but transform both content and experience to ensure these events drive business impact.

This year, ON24, a digital experience platform that enables businesses to turn customer engagement into revenue, launched the Virtualized Event Awards to recognize companies that successfully reimagined their events for an all-digital world on the ON24 Platform, and created interactive, rich experiences that drove business impact. Today, ON24 is proud to honor the winners—including industry leaders like SAP, Informa and Juniper Networks—for virtual events that supported meaningful engagement, offered exceptional experiences and drove business results.

"This is a new era for marketers and audiences alike, one that relies almost entirely on the digital world," says Mark Bornstein, Vice President of Content Marketing at ON24. "We are humbled that so many companies have turned to ON24 to bring their in-person events to a virtual setting. Our aim is to empower companies to create exceptional experiences, and arm marketers with the actionable insights they need. ON24 is proud to recognize companies that have effectively leveraged these capabilities to not only connect with their audiences online, but also drive business impact during this challenging time."

The full list of winners includes:

Best Event Experience: BeyondTrust

The ROI Award: Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Best Event Environment: Fidelity Information Services, LLC

Best Event Branding: Informa

Best Virtual Engagement/Networking: RedGate

The Humanize Award: SAP in partnership with Runway of Dreams Foundation

Best Globalization of an Event: Juniper Networks

"I couldn't be more proud of our team for our agility and incredible execution in taking our signature in-person events and reimagining them as global virtual events," said Mike Marcellin, Chief Marketing Officer at Juniper Networks. "We were able to hold our first global virtual event just 45 days from the decision to go virtual and our outcomes far exceeded our historical in-person event averages. ON24 proved to be a flexible platform that facilitated audience acquisition and a world-class attendee experience."

"We are so proud to have won this prestigious ON24 award," said Cynda Covert, Events & Trade Show Advisor Senior at Fidelity Information Services, LLC. "As new users to the platform, we were quickly able to learn the tool and make it our own. We are so glad that our event shined and was awarded Best Event Environment."

"Runway of Dreams is thrilled to have our virtual fashion show honored with this award," said company founder Mindy Scheier. "The event was a celebration of the adaptive movement as mainstream companies continue to join, producing exciting products for people with disabilities. Through events like the Runway of Dreams virtual fashion show, design scholarships and wardrobe grants, we are working to ensure people of all abilities have access to fashionable, mainstream apparel."

Runway of Dreams partnered with SAP to host its digital event. "Diversity and inclusion are key SAP values and once again we were thrilled to offer our support and our Runway by SAP app to the Foundation," said Matt Laukaitis, Global GM of Consumer Industries at SAP. "As our communities respond to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, leveraging partners like ON24 helped Mindy and her team amplify their efforts to celebrate diversity and promote adaptive fashion."

"We're extremely proud of what we achieved with Redgate Streamed and the community response was amazing," said Louise Domeisen, Virtual Events Manager at Redgate. "We saw exceptional engagement levels throughout the event as attendees could interact with sessions and their peers in so many ways within the ON24 platform including Q & A, Group Chat and Virtual Booths. A massive thank you to ON24 for recognizing Redgate Streamed, and voting us the Virtualized Digital Event Award for Best Virtual Engagement."

Today, the ON24 Platform engages 4 million professionals per month and has enabled billions of engagement minutes this year. The platform contains a library of more than 20 interactivity tools that businesses can use to drive ongoing engagement and conversion with their audiences, enabling them to interact with hundreds and thousands of individual prospective customers simultaneously.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses drive revenue and customer engagement through data-rich digital experiences. Powered by the ON24 Platform, marketers create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences to engage audiences in real-time, to generate powerful buying signals and to accelerate pipeline. With billions of engagement minutes created, ON24 is the network where enterprises engage prospects and customers at global scale. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide international footprint serving the regions of North America, EMEA and JPAC. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

