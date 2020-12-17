ON24 Appoints Steve Daheb as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ON24, the digital experience platform provider that makes it easy to create, scale and personalize engaging experiences that drive business growth, today announced that Steve Daheb has joined the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. Daheb comes to ON24 after over two decades in marketing and sales leadership roles, including top B2B SaaS and cloud companies, most recently Oracle and Citrix.

Daheb joins the company as more businesses than ever embrace the ON24 Digital Experience Platform. Across industries, global B2B brands and fast-growing startups alike now leverage the ON24 Platform to monetize engagement by delivering relevant, personalized and continuous experiences.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Steve to the ON24 team at this crucial moment for our company. We set out to build a platform that turns digital engagement into measurable business growth. That vision has never been more mission-critical for B2B businesses than it is today," said Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder, President and CEO of ON24. "Steve brings invaluable experience from top enterprise technology companies, and shares our commitment to continuous innovation and customer-centricity. He will be instrumental in supporting our customers as they unlock the power of our AI-based system of engagement."

Daheb previously served as Senior Vice President at Oracle, where he was responsible for helping to drive the global growth of Oracle Cloud, including platform and infrastructure services. He also led the Oracle Global Communications team as it crafted and told a unified story across products and industries. Prior to Oracle, Daheb held Chief Marketing Officer roles at Citrix, Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec) and Emulex (acquired by Broadcom).

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to work with category-defining technology companies. ON24 presents that same opportunity. Today, engagement from anywhere, delivering exceptional experiences and the need for personal interaction is creating an urgency for a new cloud platform. ON24 is delivering that today," says Daheb. "Thousands of companies rely on the platform to convert millions of their prospects to buyers and grow revenue. I'm excited to join the team as we continue to grow and support our customers' growth as well."

Today, ON24 has more than 1,900 customers in more than 40 countries, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial and manufacturing companies. More than 4 million professionals engage on the platform monthly.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses drive revenue and customer engagement through data-rich digital experiences. Powered by the ON24 Platform, marketers create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences to engage audiences in real-time, to generate powerful buying signals and to accelerate pipeline. With billions of engagement minutes created, ON24 is the network where enterprises engage prospects and customers at global scale. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide international footprint serving the regions of North America, EMEA and JPAC. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com.

