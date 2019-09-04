ON24 Brings Together Top Marketers at Webinar World London 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With just 10% of respondents saying they've implemented a marketing strategy to account for Brexit -- and GDPR continuing to loom large for marketers across Europe -- Webinar World London 2019 will focus on providing industry leaders with an arsenal of tools to propel their marketing strategy forward in 2020 and beyond.

The annual two-day conference is held on October 1-2, 2019 at Park Plaza London and is hosted by ON24 , the leading technology company helping marketers turn engagements into insight and insights into revenue.

"From increasing regulations to geopolitical shifts to evolving technology, marketing has never been as complex as it is in Europe in 2019," says Joe Hyland, CMO, ON24. "We're excited to bring our Webinar World series back to London at this critical moment to help marketers develop new engagement strategies that will empower their teams throughout every stage of the funnel. We're looking forward to learning from and collaborating with the world's best marketers as we all learn to navigate this brave new marketing world."

Keynoted by SiriusDecisions CMO and Research Fellow Jay Gaines, the conference features marketing leaders from Adobe, SAP, Octopus Investments, Euler Hermes UK & Ireland, Cloudwords, S&P, London Research, Splunk, and more. In addition, the ON24 executive team will share their insights on a range of cutting-edge digital marketing experiences. CMO Joe Hyland and Chief Webinerd and VP of Content Marketing Mark Bornstein will also keynote the event.

At the event, attendees will experience:

A distinguished agenda: focused on three tracks -- lead generation, brand & communications and education

focused on three tracks -- lead generation, brand & communications and education Quality Engagement: Learn all things engagement webinars by hearing customer case studies and exchanging best practices to drive pipeline and revenue.

Learn all things engagement webinars by hearing customer case studies and exchanging best practices to drive pipeline and revenue. Peer-to-Peer Networking: Rub elbows, collaborate, and connect with world-class marketers in every industry.

Rub elbows, collaborate, and connect with world-class marketers in every industry. Take Action: Arm yourself with insights, playbooks and tactics to craft quality digital experiences that drive audience engagement and deliver actionable data.

Webinar World London serves as the final edition of the global Webinar World series of 2019, which included sold-out summits in San Francisco, Sydney, and Singapore.

To register or check out the full agenda of sessions, please visit the Webinar World London 2019 website: https://on24events.com/webinarworldlondon

