ON24 Continues to Scale International Presence with Strategic Leadership at Helm

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As world markets become interdependent and technology adoption continues to increase, marketers around the world are turning to ON24 , the marketing technology leader helping enterprises create live, always-on and personalized digital experiences that drive revenue.

That's why ON24 today announced it is furthering its investment internationally to best serve customers around the world. With global accounts comprising over 25% of ON24's customer base, this commitment will ensure customers can create digital experiences that drive revenue for audiences across geographic regions, now and in the future.

As part of this investment, ON24 announced that Tim Collin has joined as VP and Managing Director of EMEA and Daniel Harrison has been named VP of APAC and Japan.

"Our number one goal is to best serve our customers, no matter where they are located or what industry they are in," says Sharat Sharan, CEO and Founder, ON24. "Our international investments and strong global footprint will help us advance the value and services we can bring to our customers around the world. We're delighted to have Tim and Daniel on board to drive this mission."

Harrison will lead the APAC team from the Sydney office. In this role, he will focus on developing the business and best serving customers across APAC and Japan. Harrison comes to ON24 after serving more than seven years at Oracle, where he was General Manager of Customer Experience for Oracle Digital, helping companies improve their customer experience across sales, service and marketing. ON24 is opening a Japan office in 2020 and recently moved to a new, larger office near Sydney's Darling Harbor to accommodate its regional expansion.

Based in the London office, Collin is responsible for optimizing and driving ON24's EMEA business, sales, customer success, and marketing efforts. Collin, who previously worked at Spredfast and Marin Software, has extensive experience in helping software companies scale and optimize their offerings to EMEA and ensure they are tailored to each unique market. The company also recently expanded its EMEA operations and relocated to the Kings Cross District.

ON24 is the only data-rich digital experience platform with multilingual capabilities in over 35 languages. It's now the most trusted channel for driving revenue worldwide: Along with European customers like SAP, Autotrader, and Ernst & Young, worldwide ON24 serves 9 of the top 10 tech firms, 6 of the Big 10 accountancy practices, 7 of the top ten asset management firms and 8 out of ten pharmaceutical companies.

ON24 maintains the largest global support footprint of any engagement webinar marketing platform with offices around the world, including the key regions of Singapore, Sydney, and Stockholm. The company will host its Webinar World Sydney this spring and Webinar World London in the fall of 2020 for those marketers looking to learn how to create digital experiences that drive revenue.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way marketers market, powering the live, always-on and personalized experiences that businesses need to create engagement, deliver data, find demand and drive revenue. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can build data-rich, interactive webinar and content experiences, understand audience behavior and turn that intelligence into action. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes -- including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources -- marketers drive more revenue from ON24 experiences than any other digital channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com.

CONTACT: Keith Chapman, keith@chappublicrelations.com

SOURCE ON24

Related Links

https://www.on24.com/

