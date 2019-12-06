ON24 Establishes Presence in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology adoption accelerates and global markets become more interconnected, marketers around the world are turning to ON24 , the leader in data-rich experiences that drive revenue.

That's why ON24 today announced its expansion into Canada and a direct selling presence in the country, to best serve an increasing number of customers across the region.

"ON24 is all about our customers, and we know that Canada is a growing and thriving market," says Jim Blackie, Chief Revenue Officer at ON24. "Canadian companies need to create innovative ways to connect with their audiences and give them experiences they demand. We're proud to establish a direct selling presence in Canada as part of our ongoing mission to help marketers transform their marketing across the globe."

The implementation of the Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL) has also driven marketers toward engagement webinars as they look to better engage with customers, gain consent, and deliver actionable data. As the only data-driven marketing platform with multilingual capabilities in over 35 languages, ON24 provides a digital channel for marketers to communicate to its worldwide audience. With the immersive, interactive experience that ON24 enables marketers to create, businesses are able to keep their audience tuned in and coming back for more.

ON24 continues to build a platform that creates a win-win for marketers and prospects alike. That's why the company is trusted by more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 40 of the Fortune 100. The company reached more than 1 billion engagement minutes in 2018 and is a global solution across industries. In addition to the top life sciences companies, ON24 now serves 9 out of the top 10 technology companies, 7 out of the 10 asset management firms, and 6 out of the top 10 accounting firms.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way marketers market, powering the live, always-on and personalized experiences that businesses need to create engagement, deliver data, find demand and drive revenue. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can build data-rich, interactive webinar and content experiences, understand audience behavior and turn that intelligence into action. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes -- including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources -- marketers drive more revenue from ON24 experiences than any other digital channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

CONTACT: Keith Chapman, keith@chappublicrelations.com

SOURCE ON24

Related Links

http://www.on24.com

