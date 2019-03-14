ON24 Launches First-of-Its-Kind Webinerd Community

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Forrester finding 44% of marketers report customer marketing creating higher conversion rates and shorter sales cycles, clearly consumer engagement should delight and engage customers through the entire life cycle -- so they can become advocates. That's why today, at ON24's Webinar World 2019 event, the company announced the launch of the industry's first Webinerd Community to help marketers connect, share knowledge, and master webinar marketing, from strategy through execution.

"Our customers are extremely passionate, collaborative, and inquisitive when it comes to marketing, and we're excited to launch the Webinerd Community to help them take their campaigns to the next level," says Joe Hyland, CMO, ON24 . "Marketers must move past just getting leads. This community will empower marketers to access unparalleled resources and insights to constantly improve their approach and truly engage throughout the entire customer life cycle."

The community, which will be available within the ON24 Platform, will offer marketers:

The industry's only forum to collaborate and gain prescriptive best practices to master their webinar programs.

The ability to gain certifications for presenters, so they can understand the nuances of creating engaging webinars that translate to any industry.

Invaluable product feedback from the community and webinars on how marketers can garner the most ROI from their campaigns.

ON24's own marketing campaigns rely heavily, of course, upon webinars. The company's marketing efforts are laser focused on the customer, as evidenced by ON24's 115% net retention rate in 2018. ON24 also surpassed more than 2,000 customers around the world and in every industry. The company now serves 9 out of the top 10 technology companies, 7 out of the 10 asset management firms, 6 out of the top 10 accounting firms, and 8 out of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

The announcement comes on the heels of the first ever ON24 Webinerds Appreciation Month in January, which featured marketer meetups in Charlotte, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney and more. Webinerds were also able to hear from ON24 experts during the Webinar Marketing Predictions For 2019 webinar and take their own Webinerd Personality Quiz .

ON24 made several announcements at Webinar World 2019 this week. The industry-leading conference featured keynotes and panel discussions from marketing leaders from Marketo, FunnyBizz, Heinz Marketing and more. It was headlined by the the distinguished Peabody Award-winning correspondent and host of NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday, Scott Simon.

For all of the latest news from the ground in San Francisco, visit the Webinar World 2019 landing page here .

About ON24, Inc.

ON24 is on a mission to redefine how organizations engage with their audiences, powering interactive, data-rich webinars and content experiences that help people connect on a more human level and make smarter business decisions. Through the ON24 Engagement Platform, marketers can create Live, On Demand and Personalized Engagement, turn it into actionable intelligence and integrate it across their operations. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes — including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources — marketers drive more revenue from ON24 Engagement than any other marketing channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

CONTACT: Keith Chapman, keith@chappublicrelations.com

SOURCE ON24

Related Links

http://www.on24.com

