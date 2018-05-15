ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth

"Our mission at ON24 is to help marketers across the globe turn engagement into data that drives revenue," says ON24 CEO and Co-Founder Sharat Sharan. "A strong leadership team is fundamental to achieving our vision, and Ian brings tremendous experience to scale our growth. I'm thrilled to have him on board for our next chapter."

Halifax most recently served as the CFO of Tintri (Nasdaq: TNTR), where he successfully led the storage and enterprise cloud management company through its IPO in June 2017. He also served as CFO at Wind River Systems, a publicly-traded company providing embedded operating systems software and related technologies, where he drove significant increases in revenue and profitability prior to its acquisition by Intel. Halifax also served as a public-company CFO at Micromuse and Macrovision (now TiVO).

"Every single organization today is looking at new ways in which data-driven decisions can improve their business impact. ON24 offers a unique solution to this challenge by helping marketers engage their audiences and turn that engagement into insights," says Halifax. "As the only platform built for live, on-demand and personalized engagement, I think there's an enormous market opportunity for ON24. I'm excited to help build on the company's strong legacy to drive momentum in the future."

Halifax will lead all of ON24's global finance and operations teams from the company's headquarters in San Francisco. A native of the United Kingdom, Halifax earned his BA from the University of York and his MBA from Henley Management College. He's also a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant.

In addition to Halifax, ON24 also hired Alex Saleh as VP of Sales Strategy and Operations in early May. Saleh will be responsible for helping the company scale a world class operations and enablement capability across its global sales function. Saleh most recently acted in an advisory role to the CEO and CRO at DemandBase helping them shape go-to-market strategy and sales operations capability. He has also held leadership roles at Birst and SuccessFactors.

ON24 is redefining how organizations engage with their audiences – powering interactive experiences that help businesses connect on a more meaningful, human level. Informed by real-time conversations and data-driven insights, the ON24 Engagement Platform provides measurable engagement at scale. Our patented solutions deliver relevant and compelling content, live and on-demand, along with industry-leading analytics that extract actionable intelligence from every interaction. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Charlotte, New York City, London, Singapore, and Sydney.

