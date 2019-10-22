ON24 Powers Audience-Centric, Personalized Experiences Across the Funnel with ON24 Target

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SiriusDecisions , the highest performing B2B marketers all have one thing in common: audience centricity. That's why today's leading companies are turning to ON24, the leader in data-rich experiences that drive revenue, to scale personalization beyond account-based marketing efforts and create experiences for their entire audience, from prospects to customers to partners.

Through ON24 Target , marketers are able to quickly build and publish a digital content destination that speaks directly to the individual person by bringing together personalized messaging with interactive webinars, videos, eBooks and more. This unique capability not only transforms the way marketers engage with specific accounts, it enables marketers to bring personalization across all they do, whether it's customer onboarding, sales enablement, partner training, field marketing, or even taking an offline event into the digital world.

"The future of marketing is not about marketing at all. It's about creating experiences your audience loves across the entire customer lifecycle," says Joe Hyland, CMO, ON24 . "Personalization shouldn't stop for your customer after acquisition, every single experience needs to provide value, be compelling and specific to its audience. That's the vision we're making a reality through ON24 Target, and will transform the way we all drive revenue moving forward."

Built on the ON24 Platform's industry-leading analytics, ON24 Target gives marketers an unprecedented view into their audiences digital behavior at the individual or account level. This unleashes data-driven insights across the entire marketing organization, centralizing content experience performance so that marketers can continue to delight their audience and optimize their results.

ON24 Target is designed for any business user, requiring zero code and backed by a drag-and-drop content creation engine. Its innovative features include:

A Content Experience Page Builder: an easy-to-use page builder where users can simply select and customize layouts, drag and drop content and personalize page design.

an easy-to-use page builder where users can simply select and customize layouts, drag and drop content and personalize page design. World-Class Engagement Tools: ON24 Target comes equipped with the ability to customize CTAs for each content experience page. CTAs -- from ratings and comments to digital business cards that enable prospects to easily connect with sales experts -- encourage audience members to engage with content and accelerate their buying journeys.

ON24 Target comes equipped with the ability to customize CTAs for each content experience page. CTAs -- from ratings and comments to digital business cards that enable prospects to easily connect with sales experts -- encourage audience members to engage with content and accelerate their buying journeys. Unprecedented Analytics: ON24 Target provides actionable data to optimize programs. Target intelligence offers both individual and global content insights that provide holistic data points needed to inform decision making.

ON24 Target provides actionable data to optimize programs. Target intelligence offers both individual and global content insights that provide holistic data points needed to inform decision making. Registration: Content experience page registration can be customized per page or the associated Engagement Hub registration can be adopted.

The results speak for themselves: since being released on a limited basis for select customers, ON24 Target has been leveraged to create more than 1,000 personalized experiences.

"The scalability of ON24 Target is a huge value add for us, significantly reducing our time targeting key accounts," says Jeremy Collins, Vice President, Aurea Software . "What would normally take a web development team, a demand gen marketer and a content development person, we can now do with just one person team, end to end."

ON24 continues to build a platform that creates a win-win for marketers and prospects alike. That's why the company is trusted by more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 40 of the Fortune 100. The company reached more than 1 billion engagement minutes in 2018 and is a global solution across industries. In addition to the top life sciences companies, ON24 now serves 9 out of the top 10 technology companies, 7 out of the 10 asset management firms, and 6 out of the top 10 accounting firms.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to redefine how organizations engage with their audiences, powering interactive, data-rich webinars and content experiences that help people connect on a more human level and make smarter business decisions. Through the ON24 Platform , marketers can create live, always on, and personalized digital experiences, understand audience behavior and turn that intelligence into action. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes — including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources — marketers drive more revenue from ON24 webinars than any other digital channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

