ON24 Rapidly Accelerates Growth as it Becomes Marketers' Go-to Digital Experience Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, marketing is evolving from transactional outbound tactics into holistic, audience-first experiences -- in fact, SiriusDecisions finds that audience-centricity is the number one factor for successful B2B marketing. That's why more and more businesses are turning to ON24 to transform their marketing strategy through data-rich webinars and content experiences that create engagement, deliver data, find demand and drive revenue.

The industry's movement toward digital experiences that drive revenue has cemented ON24 as the fundamental pillar of the modern marketer's demand generation engine and, as a result, propelled the company's own record-breaking growth.

"Marketing has changed: driving revenue is a responsibility marketers now must own. But, as audience expectations and competition increase, how marketers drive revenue is imperative for success," says Sharat Sharan, CEO and Founder, ON24. "Our mission at ON24 is to give marketers a more innovative way to drive revenue through data-rich digital experiences that create human connections and convert prospects into customers. We're proud to power thousands of the world's most admirable companies and be a part of their transformation."

With dominance across six key industries of technology, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, life sciences and associations, ON24 drove record growth in Q4 from its enterprise, mid-market, and SMB customers, specifically achieving:

Rapid acceleration from its enterprise business at 83% YoY in Q4.

Increase of 46% YoY from the mid-market sector in Q4.

Experiencing an 87% increase in revenue from SMB companies for Q4.

Revenue in APAC was also up 29% YoY in Q4.

A 110% net-dollar retention rate across its enterprise and mid-market segments in Q4.

To accelerate its growth trajectory, ON24 has expanded into Canada and announced a strategic international investment to support customers worldwide. It continues to expand its global conference series, Webinar World , putting on sold-out events in Sydney , Singapore , and London .

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way marketers market, powering the live, always-on and personalized experiences that businesses need to create engagement, deliver data, find demand and drive revenue. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can build data-rich, interactive webinar and content experiences, understand audience behavior and turn that intelligence into action. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes -- including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources -- marketers drive more revenue from ON24 experiences than any other digital channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

