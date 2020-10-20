ON24 Will Host FastFWD Summit to Guide Next-Generation Revenue Marketers in Building Predictable Pipeline Models

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to McKinsey & Company, B2B companies say digital interactions are now 2-3 times more important than traditional sales interactions.1 What's more, new research from Gartner suggests that 80% of B2B sales interactions will occur in digital channels by 2025.2

As a result, marketers own more of the customer journey than ever before, and are at the forefront of driving revenue. That's why ON24, an engagement platform that enables businesses to turn digital experiences into revenue, will host the FastFWD Summit , an interactive, live virtual event experience. The event will discuss with marketers how they can effectively own the digital buying journey, reimagine their marketing strategies and build a predictable pipeline model with a shared revenue team across sales and marketing.

"Today, marketing is digital-first, and this puts marketing at the helm of enterprise digital transformation," says Tessa Barron, VP of Marketing at ON24. "As digital experts, marketers must embrace this opportunity and come together with sales as a single revenue team to drive business growth. It's time for marketers to lead their organization's evolution to a digital-first future."

Powered by the ON24 Platform and taking place on October 28, FastFWD will feature a line-up of seasoned marketing and sales professionals who will share their strategies for transforming marketing to align with sales and drive revenue. Sessions will include:

A keynote from Instagram favorite Corporate Bro on the comedy behind the evolving sales-marketing relationship;

on the comedy behind the evolving sales-marketing relationship; A panel exploring AlphaSense's approach to managing sales and marketing to build a predictable pipeline engine, featuring Amy Holtzman (Senior VP of Marketing), Katie Bradley (Senior Demand Generation Manager) and Shikha Shrestha (SDR, Business Development), and Tessa Barron , VP of Marketing at ON24;

(Senior VP of Marketing), (Senior Demand Generation Manager) and (SDR, Business Development), and , VP of Marketing at ON24; A discussion between Arctic Wolf's Demand Generation Specialist Jada Holst and Mark Bornstein , VP of Content Marketing at ON24, on how both companies have evolved their strategies to become full-funnel revenue drivers;

and , VP of Content Marketing at ON24, on how both companies have evolved their strategies to become full-funnel revenue drivers; An instructional Tarot reading, where the first 250 registrants will receive an ON24 Tarot Deck and learn to read the cards for a predictable pipeline, discover the future of marketing and divine the revenue results they need.

For more information and to register the event, please visit: https://www.on24.com/fastfwd-summit/ .

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses drive revenue and customer engagement through data-rich digital experiences. Powered by the ON24 Platform, marketers create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences to engage audiences in real-time, to generate powerful buying signals and to accelerate pipeline. With billions of engagement minutes created, ON24 is the network where enterprises engage prospects and customers at global scale. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide international footprint serving the regions of North America, EMEA and JPAC. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

