ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new sensors every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

The ON2IT Zero Trust SOC app enables customers to directly connect the ON2IT security and orchestration platform to the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework. The app expedites the onboarding and security configuration of the IT infrastructure (on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based), giving customers immediate access to the 24/7 detection and response capabilities of the ON2IT Zero Trust SOC team. After onboarding, analysis of security events is highly automated, providing customers with incident-response, monthly reporting, and compliance reporting for standards like GDPR and ISO27001 (UK). Manual interventions by the our SOC analysts allow for rapid response in case of continuity threatening events.



"The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework allows us to focus even more on the specific added value of ON2IT SOC, because onboarding, systems integration and data management on the common platform require less custom tooling, data management and engineering. Lieuwe Jan Koning , CTO, ON2IT



"We are delighted to welcome ON2IT to the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer community. The framework provides our customers with superior security through cloud-based apps developed by innovative security providers, large and small. Together, we are fueling innovation in the cybersecurity market with apps that are built rapidly, engineered on a common framework, and deliver unique value while solving our customers' toughest security challenges." Lee Klarich , chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks



The ON2IT Zero Trust SOC app will be available in conjunction with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework targeted availability.

The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is targeted for availability in August 2018 and will be available worldwide to customers who have purchased either Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls or Traps advanced endpoint protection and the Logging Service subscription.

About ON2IT

ON2IT (Based in The Netherlands) is one of Europe's largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider with more than a decade of experience with best practices and field-tested playbooks. ON2IT combines carefully curated technology solutions with a team of security analysts who can respond in real time to disrupting security events. The ON2IT Zero Trust SOC analysts investigate, hunt and respond to known and unknown threats and effectively becomes an extension of your inhouse team.

ON2IT has more than a decade of experience in helping its multinational customers comply with growing regulatory requirements, such as Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and can offer maximum assurance that your business is not compromised. Clients have immediate access to our experts without the challenge hiring and retaining skilled forensic professionals.

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

