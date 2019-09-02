ON2IT Awarded the Palo Alto Networks Global Managed Services Partner of the Year for 2019

WAARDENBURG, Netherlands and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ON2IT, the global pure-play cybersecurity service provider, today announced it received the Palo Alto Networks Global Managed Services Partner of the Year Award.

Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Sales Kickoff 2020 in Las Vegas, these annual awards are presented to an elite group of NextWave partners that over the past 12 months have excelled in the following areas:

Performance : partner-initiated bookings, pipeline and net new customer acquisition

: partner-initiated bookings, pipeline and net new customer acquisition Enablement : number of Palo Alto Networks pre-sales, sales and post-sales certifications

: number of Palo Alto Networks pre-sales, sales and post-sales certifications Engagement: nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team

ON2IT is a pioneer in building a global managed security service offering that leverages Palo Alto Networks technology, including Next-Generation Firewalls, Traps™, Prisma™ Cloud and Cortex XDR™. ON2IT's inhouse-developed Security Automation and Orchestration Platform offers deep integration with Cortex XDR by Palo Alto Networks, providing customers and partners with efficient onboarding and easy consummation of advanced security operations services in a cloud-delivered model.

"This award recognizes our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks and all the talented people we get a chance to work with every day," said Marcel Van Eemeren, co-founder and CEO of ON2IT. "It is also a great recognition for our US partners, such as Arrow Electronics, with whom we have teamed up on a security operations center as-a-service."

"We are fully committed to helping our partners secure the enterprise, cloud, and future together," said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "Today's customers need trusted advisors, our NextWave partners, to successfully navigate the rapidly changing and complex security landscape. We're proud to recognize ON2IT on their Global Managed Services Partner of the Year award for delivering valuable business outcomes and helping our mutual customers protect their digital way of life."

About ON2IT

ON2IT is a global pure-play cybersecurity service provider. ON2IT combines its innovative Zero Trust Security Automation & Orchestration Platform with a team of security analysts who can respond in real time to disrupting security events. The ON2IT Zero Trust SOC analysts hunt for, investigate and respond to known and unknown threats and effectively become an extension of your in-house team.

ON2IT has more than a decade of experience in helping its worldwide customers comply with growing regulatory requirements, such as Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and can offer maximum assurance that client's businesses are not compromised. Clients have immediate access to ON2IT experts without the challenge of hiring and retaining skilled forensic professionals.

