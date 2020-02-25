ON2IT Introduces Zero Trust Fitness for its SOC-as-a-Service

PLANO, Texas and WAARDENBURG, Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ON2IT, the global managed security services company and Zero Trust innovator, today announced the Zero Trust Fitness score, a major advancement of its managed automation and response platform.

Zero Trust Fitness offers objective, measurable scores that bridge the gap between Zero Trust strategy and SOC-operations. It allows organizations to align controls, measures and SOC activities with the information security frameworks familiar to IT-directors, CISOs and CIOs and with the strategic Zero Trust principles.

With this major upgrade of its existing SOAR platform, ON2IT now offers a comprehensive Zero Trust based SOC-as-a-Service offering. ON2IT customers can continuously assess, benchmark and measure their Zero Trust maturity level in real-time and in a unified platform experience. Advancements include:

Zero Trust Readiness: This feature helps CIOs, CISOs and IT departments to continuously monitor and manage the gap between their desired cybersecurity posture and their actual policies, guidelines and technology measures.

Zero Trust Fitness: This feature measures and scores the width, completeness, and performance of the technology and processes to implement Zero Trust strategies at the operational level, including MDR performance. ON2IT's portal gives complete insight into the required controls and corresponding measures at all individual microsegment levels, as well as aggregate views across all Zero Trust segments.

According to Lieuwe Jan Koning, CTO of ON2IT, the Zero Trust Fitness feature describes and gauges operational technology, measures and performance against a previously assessed Zero Trust strategy. Koning said that ON2IT integrated Zero Trust Fitness in its SOC-as-a-Service offering, making it available to its worldwide SOC-resellers. "Zero Trust is increasingly used as a marketing label, but until now there has been no connection between the generic high-level Zero Trust principles and the technology and policies in use by the SOC."

"We are excited about ON2IT's new Zero Trust features in their managed SOC-as-a-service mSOC offering," Jeff Collins, Chief Strategy Officer at US MSSP partner Lightstream said. "Zero Trust Readiness and Fitness build on ON2IT's operational SOC excellence which we use for secure endpoint, networking (SD-WAN) and cloud, by offering a strategic fit with boardroom concerns. Their experience with Zero Trust, as a pioneer in this field, has helped create a compelling MSSP offering."

About ON2IT

ON2IT is a global pure-play cybersecurity service provider. ON2IT combines its innovative Zero Trust Security Automation & Orchestration Platform with a team of security analysts who respond in real time to disrupting security events. The ON2IT Zero Trust SOC analysts hunt for, investigate and respond to known and unknown threats and effectively become an extension of your in-house team.

ON2IT was founded in 2005 and has a decade of experience in helping its worldwide customers comply with growing regulatory requirements, such as Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, Canada's PA and California's CCPA. It can offer maximum assurance that client's businesses are not compromised. Clients have immediate access to ON2IT experts without the challenge of hiring and retaining skilled forensic professionals.

