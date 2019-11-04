OnApp Brings NSX Into Its VMware Portal, Simplifies Network Orchestration With VMware vCenter and vCloud Director

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnApp has announced support for VMware's software-defined networking technology, NSX, in the new version of the OnApp cloud management portal. OnApp will debut NSX support at VMworld 2019 Europe this week in Barcelona, at stand S213, and in a Solutions Exchange session on Wednesday 6th November at 11:20am. More information is available at https://onapp.com/vmworld-2019-europe.

OnApp is a complete cloud management platform for service providers and enterprises. For clouds based on VMware vCenter and vCloud Director, OnApp makes cloud management easier and more efficient by automating cloud orchestration, provisioning, templates and packages, user management and metering in one intuitive portal. Now OnApp is bringing the same benefits to NSX, to make it easier for VMware cloud operators to combine flexible software-defined networking with their cloud services in the same intuitive user interface.

"We're delighted to bring greater value to our VMWare partnership by unifying the networking power of NSX, the enterprise platforms of vCD and vCenter, and OnApp's rich cloud orchestration and billing functionality," said Tim Meredith, OnApp's Chief Commercial Officer. "Bringing all this together in a single GUI and API makes life easier for VMware cloud operators, and for their customers and users."

OnApp will initially allow VMware cloud operators to manage firewall, NAT, load balancer and VPN services from the OnApp portal, for both vCenter and vCloud Director compute resources. It also supplements NSX functionality with the ability to use IP helpers and wizards to allow cloud operators to configure rules and services from within the same interface, instead of having to switch back and forth to retrieve all of the information needed.

OnApp will initially support VMware NSX-V. Future versions of OnApp will introduce support for the next generation of NSX, NSX-T, in the same user interface and with the same orchestration, pricing and packaging functionality offered by the OnApp portal today. This will help smooth the transition from NSX-V to NSX-T for VMware cloud operators.

Full text of this release: https://onapp.com/2019/11/04/onapp-brings-nsx-into-vmware-portal-network-orchestration-vmware-vcenter-vcloud-director/

More information: press@onapp.com

