OnApp Launches Cloud Platform-as-a-Service: Slashes Time, Cost and Complexity of Running Your Own Cloud Platform

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnApp has launched Cloud Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), a new way for service providers and enterprises to get a ready-to-use cloud platform. OnApp CPaaS gives companies a complete cloud platform for running their own public, private or hybrid cloud services, without the cost and complexity of having to build, manage and support the underlying hardware and software infrastructure. The whole cloud platform is provided as a managed service. More information is available at https://onapp.com/cpaas

OnApp CPaaS offers automated deployment and configuration of the OnApp cloud management platform using hyperscale cloud infrastructure at AWS, datacenters from OVH, or the global network of OnApp clouds. The OnApp cloud platform combines virtualization, software-defined storage and networking, cloud orchestration, cloud management, metering and billing in one white label self-service portal. It also enables easy migration of workloads between different types of cloud infrastructure; with CPaaS, customers can take advantage of hyperscale performance without locking themselves into a single ecosystem.

"This represents a monumental shift; empowering MSPs and enterprises to dictate their own cloud destinies like never before, and not fall victim to uncontrollable costs," said Tim Meredith, Chief Commercial Officer at OnApp. "Unparallelled control of business and buying models, with the power of a cloud platform, mean the horror stories of hyperscale bills that grow exponentially could now be consigned to history."

Three different CPaaS packages are available at launch. Each includes a full managed service package and an OnApp cloud control panel deployed at a customer's choice of AWS location. Customers then choose compute infrastructure according to their use case and price/performance needs:

CPaaS Light provides compute infrastructure from the cloud marketplace built into the OnApp cloud platform, with more than 40 locations available.

provides compute infrastructure from the cloud marketplace built into the OnApp cloud platform, with more than 40 locations available. CPaaS Pro offers dedicated compute infrastructure hosted at OVH, with a range of server sizes and locations available.

offers dedicated compute infrastructure hosted at OVH, with a range of server sizes and locations available. CPaaS Hyper provides compute infrastructure using bare metal servers at AWS, for the most demanding workloads.

Each package is available now from OnApp. In future, customers will be able to order CPaaS Light and Hyper through a self-service cloud builder at cloud.net, for delivery in as little as 2 hours.

