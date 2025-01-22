ONAR Announces ONAR LABS and Commercialization of Proprietary AI Marketing Platform Already Generating Results Across $200M+ in Cumulative Client Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONAR (OTCQB: RELT) today announced the launch of ONAR Labs, the company's pioneering technology incubator, and unveiled its first product offering - Cortex, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform that has been powering the company's agency network, was developed by Storia, and will become available to companies via subscription.

ONAR Labs , established as the company's dedicated innovation hub, will focus on developing and commercializing proprietary marketing technology solutions that have been battle-tested across ONAR's network of agencies. The launch of Cortex marks the first of several planned technology releases aimed at transforming how businesses leverage AI for marketing success.

"Cortex represents years of development and refinement across our agency portfolio," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "What began as an internal tool that drove exceptional results for our clients is now evolving into a commercial platform that will help enterprises remove marketing uncertainty and drive measurable growth through AI-powered intelligence."

Cortex's capabilities include:

Unified Performance Analytics : Real-time monitoring of cross-channel marketing KPIs with automated insights and alerts.

: Real-time monitoring of cross-channel marketing KPIs with automated insights and alerts. AI-Driven Marketing Forecasting: Predictive modeling that helps businesses anticipate performance trends and optimize campaign strategies.

Predictive modeling that helps businesses anticipate performance trends and optimize campaign strategies. Intelligent Attribution Modeling: Leverages technology that tracks and analyzes customer journeys across all marketing touchpoints, providing granular attribution insights that show the true impact of every marketing dollar spent - from first click to final conversion.

Leverages technology that tracks and analyzes customer journeys across all marketing touchpoints, providing granular attribution insights that show the true impact of every marketing dollar spent - from first click to final conversion. Multi-Channel Integration: Seamless connection with major platforms, including Google Ads, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and other essential marketing tools.

The platform, which has been integral to the success of ONAR's agency network, and pioneered by ONAR's Storia agency, will be offered as a subscription service with tiered pricing based on business size and needs.

"Having leveraged Cortex's capabilities across our client portfolio, we've seen firsthand how AI-driven marketing intelligence can transform campaign performance," said Chris Becker, President of ONAR. "AI and machine learning is allowing us to unify data, predict trends, and automate insights at scale. It has been a game-changer for our team and clients."

ONAR Labs will operate as a dedicated division within ONAR, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. The division will be staffed by a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts working alongside ONAR's agency professionals to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

"The launch of ONAR Labs and Cortex represents a significant milestone in our company's evolution," added Zdanow. "By commercializing our proprietary technology, we're not only creating a new revenue stream but also helping businesses of all sizes access enterprise-grade marketing intelligence tools that have been proven across our network."

Visit onar.com/labs for updates.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: RELT) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, currently publicly traded as Reliant Holdings, Inc. with plans to become Onar Holding Corporation in the near future. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Our high-touch performance marketing agency, , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising. Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Partnering with healthcare professionals, provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care. Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

