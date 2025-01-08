ONAR Announces Partnership with iQSTEL, Congratulates Company on Stellar FY24 Q4 Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONAR (OTCQB:RELT), a rapidly growing network of highly specialized boutique marketing agencies, is excited to formally unveil its newly secured partnership with iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST). This new business for ONAR is worth mid-six figures in value. The contract, finalized in October 2024, entrusts ONAR, via its agency Storia, to spearhead iQSTEL's ongoing rebranding, marketing, and growth efforts in tandem with the telecom innovator's notable fourth-quarter success for Fiscal Year 2024. This collaboration underscores ONAR's commitment to fueling iQSTEL's continued momentum into 2025 and beyond.

iQSTEL, a global telecommunications and technology company, recently announced its financial results to close out the year. In the report, they disclose that Q4 net revenue reached an unprecedented $96 million, marking a staggering 77% increase compared to $52 million in Q3.

ONAR is thrilled to be an ongoing partner of iQSTEL via its flagship agency Storia, providing comprehensive rebranding and marketing support. This collaboration aims to:

"We are incredibly proud of iQSTEL's achievements in Q4," said Claude Zdanow, CEO at ONAR. "Their strong financial performance demonstrates the strength of their business model and their team's dedication. We are excited to continue our partnership and support iQSTEL in achieving its strategic goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with ONAR, whose expertise in branding and marketing aligns perfectly with our vision," said Leandro Iglesias, President & CEO of iQSTEL. "By leveraging their innovative strategies and creative talent, we are confident in our ability to establish a stronger brand identity and drive significant growth."

About iQSTEL



iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a leading multinational telecommunications and technology company serving Tier-1 global carriers, corporations, and international enterprises with high-quality communication and connectivity value-added services. iQSTEL is committed to providing access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, affordable mobility, and information and content, all while ensuring that its solutions meet the highest cybersecurity standards.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: RELT) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, currently publicly traded as Reliant Holdings, Inc. with plans to become Onar Holding Corporation in the near future. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Our high-touch performance marketing agency, , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising. Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Partnering with healthcare professionals, provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care. Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

