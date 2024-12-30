ONAR Provides Q3 2024 Results and Business Update

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:RELT) soon to be ONAR Holding Corporation ("ONAR"), a growing network of highly-specialized marketing agencies, has released its Q3 Shareholder Letter along with its SEC filing of its 10-Q for the last quarter. This letter covers the results of the company's financial progress as it continues to grow.

The letter to shareholders covers key highlights for the nine months that ended September 30, 2024 and gives a first look at the Company's consolidated business since the reverse merger announced in Q2 2024.

"It has been quite a journey getting to this point. ONAR is now on the trajectory we envisioned when we started the reverse merger process," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "We are incredibly proud of where we are today and know we have a platform set for rapid growth through the acquisitions we are targeting and our plans for organic growth."

In alignment with its commitment to becoming a $100 million revenue company and uplisting to NASDAQ, ONAR has developed a comprehensive business plan that includes a targeted acquisition strategy for the next 18-24 months.

Additionally, ONAR will announce a new board charter to usher in an Independent Board of Directors in Q1 of 2025. The new board and its growing investor base demonstrates the support that exists for the company's vision and growth strategy, underscoring the shared commitment to building a premier, technology-enabled marketing powerhouse.

The shareholder letter highlights these notable achievements from Q3:

ONAR concludes the letter with enthusiasm and optimism for the future, stating its ambitious goals to expand its network of agencies in 2025.

The full shareholder letter is shared below.

Dear Shareholders,

We are excited to announce our Q3 FY-2024 results, a testament to ONAR's extraordinary growth and strategic innovation. This quarter has solidified our position as a leader in the marketing industry, and we are eager to share the tangible progress we have made.

1. Revenue and Profitability

By completing the reverse merger, the Company's consolidated revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024 , was 57% higher than the same period last year.

, was 57% higher than the same period last year. Recurring Revenues remained steady as Cost of Revenues declined by almost $250,000 as compared to the same period last year.

as compared to the same period last year. Revenues are expected to increase organically in the near future due to new contracts being negotiated.

Digital Marketing Agency Performance Recurring revenues remained steady, with Net Operating Income equaling ~5% of Sales. NOI is expected to increase in the near term due to new sales hires, which contributed to the reduction in NOI.

Healthcare Marketing Agency Performance Net Operating Income for Healthcare Marketing services was nearly 44% of Sales.



2. Interest Expense

Interest paid increased nominally as compared to the previous year as a result of financing activities to complete the reverse merger. This will be offset by an increase in Revenues in the near future, as well as liabilities that will be converted into Equity.

3. Assets and Liabilities

Cash Balance increased by almost $.5 Million as compared to December 31, 2023

4. Cash Flow and Liquidities

Financing activities provided $1.8M (Net) for the 9 months ended September 30 , 2024. This provided working capital and funds for expansion and the reverse merger.

5. Global Presence, Operational Reach, and Marketing

Overall headcount increased globally, with 60% of the Company's workforce being international across five continents.

6. Partnership for Growth and Tech Expansion

A strategic alliance was signed with iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX:IQST) to help iQSTEL increase its market presence and share technologies to further both companies' businesses.

ONAR CEO Claude Zdanow attended NobleCon 2024 and showcased a glimpse into the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence usage and how machine learning capabilities are helping shape how the company leverages data.

Summary

We are pleased to report that our strategic initiatives are progressing according to plan, delivering strong results across key performance indicators. This positive momentum reinforces our confidence in the company's ability to achieve sustained growth.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Claude Zdanow

CEO, ONAR

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: RELT) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, currently publicly traded as Reliant Holdings, Inc. with plans to become Onar Holding Corporation in the near future. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Our high-touch performance marketing agency, , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising. Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Partnering with healthcare professionals, provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care. Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

