Onassis Holdings Enters the Rejuvenation Therapy Race with Innovative Epigenetic Programming

Exclusive Partnership with a Leading Israeli University Accelerates Age-Defying Research

Plans for Reg A+ Registration to Raise Up to $75 Million for Expansion

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Holdings Corp (OTC: ONSS), a wellness-focused holding company, is excited to announce its entry into the rejuvenation therapy market with a groundbreaking epigenetic programming technology. Through an exclusive perpetual license agreement with a leading Israeli university, Onassis Holdings will have the right to develop, manufacture, market, distribute, and sell products utilizing this cutting-edge technology worldwide.

Feel 30 at 60: Turning Back the Epigenetic Clock

Years of dedicated research have led to the development of a state-of-the-art epigenetic editing technique. This innovative technology has the potential to reset the epigenetic clock in aged cells, reversing the loss of functional activity and restoring cells to their youthful state.

Epigenetic editing uses specialized proteins to make targeted changes to the chemical marks on DNA that influence gene activity. These marks accumulate as cells age, leading to the loss of function and the development of age-related diseases. By selectively modifying these marks, epigenetic editing can rejuvenate cells, effectively turning back the clock on aging and improving overall health.

Science:

Targeting Age-Related Diseases with Pioneering Epigenetic Programming

Epigenetic programming technology not only reverses the aging process but also offers the potential to treat and cure specific age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, age-related macular degeneration, and more. By rejuvenating aged cells and restoring their proper function, the technology addresses the root cause of these conditions, opening the door to healthier, longer lives for those affected.

For more information about Onassis:

Onassis Holdings Corp.

+1-516-620-6794

[email protected]

www.onassis-holdings.com

