Onassis Holdings Retained Investment Bank Dalmore Group to Launch up to $75 Million Regulation A+ Offering (Mini IPO)

Onassis is about to launch a Reg D 506c to raise funds from US accredited investors

Dalmore Group's has more than $2B raised by issuers and more than 1,000,000 processed

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Holding Corp (OTC: ONSS), a biotech focused holding company, announced the launch of a Regulation A+ financing round. This follows an agreement with Dalmore Group.

Reg A+ provides a streamlined process for companies to raise up to $75 million annually from the public. In aligning with Dalmore Group, Onassis looks to leverage the investment bank's prowess in capital raising through Regulations A+, CF, and D. Since 2021, Dalmore has on-boarded over 270 Reg A+ issuers, establishing itself as a leader in Reg A+ financing services.

With over 16 years of experience and deep relationships in multiple financial markets, Dalmore provides strategic partnerships with experts in marketing and PR, syndication partnerships with several Reg A+ marketplace platform distribution partners, and secondary trading solutions for their Reg A+ issuers.

About Onassis Holdings Corp Onassis Holdings Corp is a biotech holdings company, specializing in longevity and rejuvnation technologies by epigentics reprogramming.

Onassis holds A subsidiary called Ananda labs inc with its focus is to create a groundbreaking therapy based on patented proteins, that rejuvenate elderly cells, all while maintaining their distinct properties.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from historical or future results. "Believes," "should," "intends," "will," or "plans" are considered uncertain and forward-looking statements.

