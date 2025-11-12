ONATi in French Polynesia Modernizes its Interconnect Voice Business with Captura NG from Oculeus

Interconnect and wholesale management solution from Oculeus delivers unified platform for leading telecommunications provider in South Pacific to streamline operations and improve revenue assurance

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculeus, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for telecommunications service providers, today announced that the company has deployed its Captura NG solution for ONATi, the incumbent telecommunications service provider in French Polynesia.

ONATi provides national and international fixed line, mobile, wholesale transit and broadband services. The company provides its communications services under the VINI brand across the entire territory of French Polynesia, deploying advanced technologies to support high quality service delivery to 75 geographically dispersed islands. ONATi is a subsidiary of Office des Postes et Télécommunications de Polynésie Française (OPT), the state-owned organization responsible for the country's postal and communications infrastructure and services.

ONATi has migrated the management of its interconnect voice traffic and national and international partner management to the Captura NG solution from Oculeus. Captura NG provides ONATi with a single, converged platform to manage all interconnect billing, settlement and routing optimization activities. The platform utilizes advanced tools and automated processes for ONATi to achieve improved cost and revenue assurance for its interconnect business, while providing real-time reporting intelligence.

The functionality of Captura NG includes AI-powered features to assist in critical operational tasks, such as the ingestion of partner pricing offers, and significantly reduces the risk of manual errors and billing disputes with partners. For this, Captura NG streamlines workflow processes through an integrated email portal for the direct publication of price and code offers and the automated exchange of interconnect invoices. The routing optimization features further enable ONATi to maximize its margins, by delivering its outbound international voice traffic according to a controllable blend of lowest supplier cost backed by quality guarantees.

"We are pleased to confirm Oculeus as our selected technology partner to further modernize our interconnect operations," stated Olivier Chungue, Head of International Development at ONATi. "The deployment of Captura NG has been a critical project for ONATi and will directly support our commitments to delivering excellence in both national and international voice activities."

"We are excited to welcome ONATi as another new Captura NG customer and pleased with the immediate impact our solution is having on ONATi's interconnect business," said Arnd Baranowski, CEO at Oculeus. "ONATi joins our community of more than 60 live customers benefitting from the advanced technologies of our latest NG version of Captura."

About Oculeus

Oculeus is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for telecommunications service providers, network operators and other providers of voice and messaging services. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for interconnect wholesale management, retail voice management and telecommunications fraud protection. Oculeus' AI-driven solutions utilize state-of-the-art technologies for service providers to build and maintain efficient and highly automated network and business operations. Oculeus has been serving customers worldwide since 2004 as a technology partner and strategic vendor. For more information, please visit www.oculeus.com.

About ONATi

ONATi is the leading telecommunications service provider in French Polynesia, marketing its national and international fixed line, mobile and broadband services under the brand name VINI. ONATi was the first mobile network in French Polynesia covering 98% of its population and 75 islands with advanced 2G, 3G, EDGE, HSDPA and 4G technologies and network infrastructure. ONATI has been live since mid-1995 and currently has more than 200,000 subscribers. For more information, please visit www.onati.pf.

Press Contact

