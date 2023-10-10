OnBalance Expands Its Roster of Experts

Athlete-focused mental health platform welcomes new board of directors, advisory board members and operational executives to the team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBalance, the first-of-its-kind comprehensive mental health care and performance management platform for athletics, today announced the appointment of its inaugural board of directors and advisory board along with new members of the company's operational team.

The board, which includes OnBalance founder and CEO, Walt Norley, is comprised of highly respected executives from industries including healthcare, athletics, consumer products, and technology. Additionally, the advisory board collectively brings a wealth of sports management, technology, healthcare, and clinical mental health expertise, with nine members who have been long-serving leaders in their respective fields.

"Identifying the right people to join and build OnBalance as an early-stage company is a top priority," said Walt Norley, founder and CEO of OnBalance. "I am humbled to welcome such an exceptional group of professionals to the OnBalance team. These appointments come at a time of significant momentum for the company. This team is the foundation providing valuable insights, expertise and execution capabilities in our mission to disrupt how mental health care is managed in college and professional athletics today."

OnBalance welcomes the following members to the team:

Operational Team

Mike Todd , Chief Operating Officer – Mike joins OnBalance with more than 18 years of private equity experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for both Milestone and PeakEquity Partners. As COO of OnBalance, Mike oversees and manages all day-to-day operational elements of the business including finance, personnel, policies, governance and company performance.





– Mike joins OnBalance with more than 18 years of private equity experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for both Milestone and PeakEquity Partners. As COO of OnBalance, Mike oversees and manages all day-to-day operational elements of the business including finance, personnel, policies, governance and company performance. Terri Reese , Director of Customer Success – Terri has more than 30 years of experience with leading iconic global consumer brands, where she excelled in training and developing her team and peers on processes and scheduling programs. Terri oversees the OnBalance customer experience including implementation, onboarding and training.





– Terri has more than 30 years of experience with leading iconic global consumer brands, where she excelled in training and developing her team and peers on processes and scheduling programs. Terri oversees the OnBalance customer experience including implementation, onboarding and training. Jenna Steinbrink , Director of Operations – Jenna joins OnBalance with extensive experience in both sports and sales. Jenna's passion for sports led her to the Philadelphia Phillies organization, where she began as a summer intern and progressively rose to become a Season and Group Sales Representative, expertly managing an extensive portfolio of more than 350 premium, corporate, season, and group accounts. As Director of Operations, Jenna has direct oversight of multiple elements of the business including finance, product, customer success, business development and personnel.

Board of Directors

Walt Norley – Founder, Chairman and CEO, OnBalance

– Founder, Chairman and CEO, OnBalance Dr. Anthony Coletta , MD, MBA – Physician and Entrepreneur

– Physician and Entrepreneur Julian Geiger – Former Chairman and CEO, Aeropostale, Inc.

– Former Chairman and CEO, Aeropostale, Inc. Ned Moore – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Clutch

– Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Clutch Jack Nicklaus II – Former President, Nicklaus Design at Nicklaus Companies

Advisory Board

Meg Meurer Brossy , Senior Advisor – Growth advisor, board member and investor

– Growth advisor, board member and investor Scott Addis – Founder and CEO, Beyond Insurance

– Founder and CEO, Beyond Insurance Joe Bohringer – Former Major League Baseball Executive

– Former Major League Baseball Executive Tim Chambers – Vice President of Business Development, Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners

– Vice President of Business Development, Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners Salvatore DeTrane – Managing Director, Empactful Capital LLC

– Managing Director, Empactful Capital LLC Meredith Geisler – Former Senior Vice President of Communications, Tandem Sports + Entertainment

– Former Senior Vice President of Communications, Tandem Sports + Entertainment Dr. Ginger Gilmore , DBH, M Ed, ATC, LAT – Director of Behavioral Medicine, University of Alabama

– Director of Behavioral Medicine, Scott Jenkins – President, S.M. Jenkins & Co.

– President, & Co. Kevin Myers – Chief Product and Marketing Officer, AiAdvertising

– Chief Product and Marketing Officer, AiAdvertising Frank Vuono – Influential sports marketing executive and Founder of 16W Marketing, LLC

OnBalance, the comprehensive Care in One Place platform, provides improved mental and behavioral healthcare through a unique metrics program, a Knowledge Center educating athletes with relatable information and a performance management section that can share trends and predictive insights.

To learn more about the platform and its capabilities, visit www.onbalancehealth.com.

About OnBalance

OnBalance is the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive mental health care and performance management platform for both collegiate athletic departments and professional sports organizations. Founded by a former Division I athlete and designed in collaboration with a leading behavioral specialist in college sports, the platform aims to provide athletes, mental health care teams and the eco-system of patient care with software that features measurable metrics, which results in better outcomes, optimized athletic performance and institutional accountability.

