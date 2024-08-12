OnBalance Health Announces Partnership with Wake Forest Athletics

Revolutionizing mental healthcare for student-athletes with data-driven insights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- OnBalance, an intelligence platform for improving mental healthcare management in collegiate athletics, is excited to announce a new partnership with Wake Forest Athletics. As student-athletes return to campus and prepare for the upcoming season, Wake Forest will utilize OnBalance's first of a kind technology to provide proactive mental healthcare management for its student-athletes.

"Partnering with Wake Forest Athletics is a significant step in our mission to transform mental healthcare in college athletics," said Walt Norley, founder, and CEO of OnBalance. "By implementing our technology, we provide care teams with actionable insights for the treatment of student-athletes, as they navigate the various pressures of social media, NIL, and academics, all while striving to achieve peak sports performance."

The mental health crisis on all college campuses is escalating, with student-athletes facing higher rates of depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges. OnBalance offers intelligence to manage these issues more effectively by providing real-time data, predictive analytics, and comprehensive care tools, fostering an environment where athletes feel heard and supported.

"At Wake Forest Athletics, we're committed to providing a World Class Student-Athlete Experience and a huge piece of that is ensuring we have a comprehensive approach for the well-being and care of our 400 plus Demon Deacons," said John Currie, Wake Forest University Vice President & Director of Athletics. "We are grateful to partner with OnBalance to help our tremendous sports performance and medicine staff as they navigate the difficult issue of mental health more effectively on a daily basis."

The OnBalance platform, fully compliant with HIPAA, FERPA, and NIST standards, was developed by Walt Norley, a former Division I quarterback and tech entrepreneur, in collaboration with top clinical experts in collegiate athletics. It combines a "Care In One Place"™ solution with meaningful intelligence driven by technology, allowing stakeholders to monitor and manage athletes' mental health.

"Our mission is to bring proactive insights and intelligence to mental healthcare, preventing athletes from falling through the cracks," said Norley. "Wake Forest's commitment to using data to drive better mental health outcomes sets a new standard for collegiate sports."

With OnBalance, Wake Forest Athletics can lead the way in addressing mental health in college sports, ensuring that their student-athletes thrive both mentally and physically.

About OnBalance

OnBalance is the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive mental healthcare and performance management platform for athletic departments. Founded by a former Division I quarterback and designed in collaboration with a leading behavioral specialist in collegiate athletics, the platform aims to provide athletes, mental health care teams, and the eco-system of patient care with a comprehensive platform that provides intelligence leading to proactive management. This results in improved outcomes, optimized athletic performance, and institutional accountability. To learn more about the platform and its capabilities, visit www.onbalancehealth.com.

About Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University is known for its distinctive combination of world-class academics, unrivaled campus experience, intimate learning environment and Power 5 athletics in a top-growing metro market. A Charter member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Demon Deacons have won 57 conference titles and are one of only seven ACC schools to win 10 or more national championships, along with Notre Dame, North Carolina, Virginia, Duke, Syracuse and Florida State. Additionally, Wake Forest anchors the Winston-Salem and Triad market, which includes 1.3M residents and was ranked as ESPN's seventh-best market from a viewership perspective.

Wake Forest's comprehensive excellence includes its highly regarded school of medicine, business school, law school and an innovative department of engineering. Additionally, Wake Forest has campuses across Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Washington, DC – providing many academic offerings to students from across the nation and around the world.

Learn more about Wake Forest University at www.wfu.edu and at GoDeacs.com.

