Onbe Reinforces Growth Strategy with Key Finance and Technology C-Suite Appointments

Onbe welcomes experienced executives Brent Coles as CFO and Suresh Kumar as CTO

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe , a market-leading corporate disbursements fintech, today announced the addition of two senior-level executives to its C-suite. Brent Coles joins as Onbe's new chief financial officer (CFO) and Suresh Kumar will lead Onbe's technology team as chief technology officer (CTO). Both executives will report to CEO Bala Janakiraman and will serve instrumental roles in leading and driving Onbe's growth strategy. Coles and Kumar bring robust leadership experience in fintech and strong legacies of success to Onbe.

Brent Coles joins Onbe with nearly 25 years of finance experience, the last 15 years of which he spent as CFO of numerous private equity-backed financial technology firms. Most recently, Brent served as CFO at Clearent. He has a proven track record of working with fast-growing public and private companies. Brent will oversee Onbe's finance and accounting teams, working closely within Onbe's executive leadership to help the company grow and evolve to best anticipate the needs of customers' both today and tomorrow. Brent resides in the Chicagoland area with his family.

Suresh Kumar arrives at Onbe with decades of technology leadership experience, guiding fintech organizations in their technology strategies and in bringing diverse product portfolios to market. This work includes developing technologies in the payments, deposit, fraud and digital efficiency spaces. Suresh spent the last 21 years at Fiserv, most recently serving as CTO, Financial & Risk Management Solutions. At Onbe, he will lead the technology team, guiding Onbe's technology strategy, and developing Onbe's product offerings. Suresh resides with his family in Dallas.

"Brent and Suresh bring proven track records of strategy, leadership and expertise in building strong financial and technology teams for market-leading companies and will enable Onbe to continue its evolution as one of the leading financial technology companies that delivers modern business-to-individual disbursement solutions to our clients," said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. "I am proud to welcome them both."

"I'm excited to join Onbe as we expand into new segments, bring new fintech solutions to market and capitalize on the opportunity ahead," said Brent Coles, CFO of Onbe. "Onbe is an incredibly strong payments organization, focused on delivering the products and solutions for today's consumers and tomorrow's. We are well-positioned to build on last year's double-digit growth and to realize our next phase of growth."

"The payments industry is at an exciting inflection point where digital payment solutions are rapidly evolving, and Onbe is a proven leader with its creative and expansive breadth of digital payments solutions," said Suresh Kumar, CTO of Onbe. "I'm thrilled to work in close partnership with the team at Onbe. We will continue to create the digital payment solutions that help our clients modernize, innovate and deliver on consumers' preferences."

