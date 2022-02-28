Onbe Survey Reveals Nearly Half of Respondents Believe Freelancers Will Help Companies Survive and Thrive during the Great Resignation

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe, a market-leading corporate disbursements platform, today revealed the findings of its Great Resignation survey. The company asked more than 650 U.S. workers their thoughts on the Great Resignation and how organizations should respond to protect their remaining workforce and attract new talent. 44 percent of respondents believe hiring freelancers is essential to productivity and preventing burnout among remaining staff.

"The gig worker or freelancer is poised to play a major role in helping companies staff up and meet their resource demands in today's economy, and this trend will place new pressures on employers – how to efficiently and cost effectively compensate a workforce where traditional payroll methods don't apply," said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. "Our survey underscores the need for organizations to create modern, agile disbursement operations that cater to their diverse workforce needs. Companies offering payment choice and flexibility will have a significant advantage in hiring and retaining workers and adapting to shifts in workforce models."

Key survey findings pinpoint Americans' views on compensation and how it can help attract and retain future employees and freelancers:

42% of 18–24-year-old respondents and 43% of those over 65 years old believe choice of payment method is important

57% of survey respondents were paid bi-weekly and prefer to keep that frequency or change to weekly pay

And 41% of survey respondents, who identify as freelancers, prefer to be paid weekly or bi-weekly, as opposed to once a month or after a job is completed

The move to a gig workforce is forcing companies to rethink their approach to compensation. Freelancers aren't typically paid in the same manner or frequency as employees, which means businesses need to process payments outside of their normal workflow – and the larger the freelancer pool, the more one-off payments to be issued. It's a costly and inefficient model that is wrought with error and places additional burden on human resources and finance teams without the right disbursements program in place. Onbe's Great Resignation survey shows that freelancers prefer to be paid more frequently and organizations that offer greater payment flexibility will have a significant advantage in today's world.

The Great Resignation survey follows Onbe's 2022 Future of Payments Survey, which surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers on their payment preferences and likelihood of adopting new payment technologies.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Marianne Dempsey

[email protected]

SOURCE Onbe