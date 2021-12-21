Onbe Wins Bronze in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe, a market-leading corporate disbursements platform, today announced it has been named a bronze winner in the Company of the Year – Medium Size category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. Onbe was recognized for its accomplishments over the past year, including rapid growth, expanded customers and partnerships, and the breadth and depth of its digital payment options.

As the managed disbursements partner for some of the world's most innovative brands across industries such as automotive, biotechnology, cable and internet, maritime, market research and telecommunications, Onbe has a 25-year track record of delivering innovative payments solutions on behalf of corporations. Onbe's products feature digital payment options, including instant virtual prepaid cards, physical prepaid cards, Push-to-Debit, Same Day ACH and faster global transfers. With Onbe's flexible solutions, customers can quickly and easily deliver a seamless digital payment experience to their recipients.

The 11th annual Best in Biz Awards program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best-known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies.

"Our recognition by the Best in Biz Awards program as a top company of the year further underscores our commitment to providing innovative digital payment solutions to our clients," said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. "In today's fast-paced world, consumers are looking to easily and instantly receive disbursements, and Onbe will continue to build on our expertise to evolve our payment options to deliver corporate disbursements in a way that best meets their needs."

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company and many more. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.



About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com.

