OnBlick to Demo its 'I-9 Assist' at HR Technology Conference 2023

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way in HR and Immigration Compliance solutions, OnBlick is delighted to announce its appearance at the HR Technology Conference 2023, happening at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from October 10th to October 13th. The spotlight of this momentous event will be OnBlick's premium offering, 'I-9 Assist,' poised to revolutionize Form I-9 compliance. OnBlick invites all conference attendees to visit booth #1212 and experience firsthand how they are reshaping the compliance landscape.

I-9 Assist Session Details:

Session Title: OnBlick Demo | I-9 Compliance: New Changes, Procedures, Audits, and Automation for Seamless Workforce Verification
Speaker: Krishna Garimella, CEO of OnBlick
Date & Time: October 11, at 4:30 PM PDT
Session Code: D12
Location: Demo Theater 2, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

About I-9 Assist

I-9 Assist' from OnBlick is a meticulously crafted solution designed to simplify Form I-9 compliance for employers and HR professionals. This advanced tool ensures precision and ease in the Form I-9 completion process, significantly reducing the risk of errors. As part of our commitment to compliance excellence, 'I-9 Assist' introduces a secure and efficient video verification system. This feature, aligned with DHS Electronic Form I-9 guidelines, allows for identity and work authorization confirmation through live video sessions. 

For more information about OnBlick and 'I-9 Assist,' please visit www.onblick.com or contact [email protected] 

Media Contact:
Shravan Kore
+ (1) 972-215-7094
[email protected]  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213476/OnBlick_Logo.jpg

