Onboard AI Partners with Cedars-Sinai to Scale Responsible AI Adoption

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard AI today announced a strategic investment and collaboration with Cedars-Sinai to deploy an automated, AI-native governance platform that health systems use to streamline and strengthen the evaluation, approval and monitoring of AI solutions. The Onboard AI platform allows medical providers to scale innovation responsibly.

Why it Matters

Hospitals are facing a flood of AI solutions as nearly every technology company is releasing AI solutions – each requiring checks to ensure safety, accuracy and efficacy, and fairness across a variety of clinical and operational settings. For many health systems, this has led to backlogs, long delays, and inconsistent processes that slow adoption of AI solutions.

"Our platform is already live at leading hospitals across the U.S., and Cedars-Sinai's partnership validates why," said Troy Bannister, CEO of Onboard AI. "They chose us because we are AI-native, automated, and designed for both AI implementers and developers. Together, we're creating a system every healthcare organization can rely on to adopt AI responsibly and at scale."

The Need for Governance

Cedars-Sinai has already deployed dozens of AI solutions aimed at delivering better patient care, improving diagnostic and treatment decisions, accelerating research, and streamlining operations. Still, as the pace of technological innovation accelerates, so does the need for rigorous and consistent governance over multiple AI solutions.

How it Works

Onboard AI uses AI-native workflows to replace manual reviews and static checklists. Every AI solution is evaluated for safety, accuracy, fairness, and effectiveness. The results are faster approvals, reduced backlogs, consistent standards, and a scalable path to responsible AI adoption.

"Responsible AI isn't just about speed - it's about trust," said Mouneer Odeh, Chief Data and AI Officer of Cedars-Sinai. "With Onboard AI, we're scaling innovation by ensuring every solution meets our rigorous standards for safety and ethics. That's how we build confidence in the future of healthcare."

