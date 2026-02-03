OnBoard and Professor Amit Seru from Stanford Graduate School of Business Announce Collaboration to Advance Board Governance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBoard, a leading board management and governance technology platform, today announced a formal collaboration with Professor Amit Seru, Director of the Corporate Governance Research Initiative (CGRI) at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and the Steven and Roberta Denning Professor of Finance.

This partnership establishes a framework to study, benchmark, and enhance board governance practices, particularly as Artificial Intelligence rapidly reshapes board decision-making, oversight, and effectiveness. Together, OnBoard, Professor Seru, and researchers affiliated with CGRI at Stanford, will combine CGRI's world-class governance scholarship with OnBoard's industry-leading technology platform and recently launched OnBoard AI to explore new ways AI can strengthen governance practices and director performance.

"Boards everywhere are navigating extraordinary change," said Marc Huffman, CEO of OnBoard. "Our collaboration with Professor Seru and researchers at CGRI at Stanford allows us to pair OnBoard's secure, intelligent platform with the world's leading academic expertise in governance. Together, we're helping boards understand, adapt, and raise the standard for modern governance."

The multi-phase collaboration combines research, thought-leadership, and governance benchmarking with the exploration of emerging technical capabilities, a foundation that could inform the next generation of AI-powered governance tools.

"The boardroom is a critical arena where innovation and accountability intersect," said Professor Seru. "By combining academic rigor with OnBoard's practical reach, we can study generate insights on how technology—particularly AI—can improve governance outcomes and offer data-driven insights that benefit directors, investors, and organizations globally."

The collaboration comes at a pivotal time following OnBoard's introduction of OnBoard AI, which integrates secure, confidential AI capabilities directly into its governance platform to help boards prepare, perform, and respond with greater agility. Through its Stanford partnership, OnBoard will now extend that innovation into new research-driven applications designed to inform, measure, and enhance governance maturity across industries.

The partnership underscores the shared view of OnBoard and Professor Seru that the intersection of advanced AI capabilities and rigorous governance research will play an important role in shaping the future of board effectiveness — providing directors with trustworthy, context-aware insights while preserving accountability and sound judgment.

This announcement marks the beginning of a broader collaboration intended to translate emerging academic insights into practical governance solutions available to both OnBoard users and the global community of independent directors.

About OnBoard

OnBoard is a leading board intelligence and governance platform used by more than 6,000 organizations worldwide. Designed to make board and leadership meetings more informed, effective, and secure, OnBoard partners with organizations like CGRI in addition to providing intuitive collaboration tools and AI-driven insights that help directors govern confidently in an evolving digital landscape.

About the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at Stanford GSB

The Corporate Governance Research Initiative (CGRI), part of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, advances the study and practice of corporate governance through research, data, and dialogue among academics, practitioners, and policymakers. Directed by Professor Amit Seru, CGRI's work informs boardrooms globally on how governance can drive better organizational outcomes.

SOURCE OnBoard