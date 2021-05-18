OnBoard Expands C-Suite, Names Software Sales Veteran Kevin Donovan Chief Revenue Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBoard, the board management platform used by more than 12,000 boards, today announced strategic hiring growth for its executive leadership team, with experienced software sales veteran Kevin Donovan joining as Chief Revenue Officer. Donovan brings a wealth of experience to the role, previously leading and scaling revenue teams at EVERC, Autotask, and MapInfo.

"Kevin is an experienced sales coach who will lead OnBoard's pursuit of aggressive growth targets through 2021 and beyond," says Paroon Chadha, co-founder and CEO of OnBoard. "As we expand our footprint in the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and beyond - and continue to develop world-class board management experience – continuing to scale our successful Sales strategy is a top priority."

In the last 18 months, OnBoard has added more than 1,000 customers from more than 25 countries to its portfolio. Serving a wide range of industries and sectors, OnBoard is the board intelligence platform of choice for enterprise corporations, higher education, professional associations, and financial institutions.

Well-known as a collaborative and cross-functional revenue leader, Donovan brings decades of coaching experience in sales and sports to the table. "I'm thrilled to join an organization with a strong track record of organic growth, innovative product vision, and unparalleled customer satisfaction," says Donovan. "By expanding our sales team and introducing proven sales growth strategies, I'm confident we will deliver a new digital board management experience through OnBoard to customers worldwide."

On the heels of the global pandemic, board-led organizations have focused on digitizing the boardroom and board meetings for the sake of safety and effectiveness. While many boards utilize a piecemeal approach using separate applications for web conferencing, email and shared digital storage, future-forward board leaders have adopted the OnBoard board portal, which creates a one-stop shop for all board meeting preparation, communication, and real-time meetings and includes Azure-based security and Zoom integration.

In OnBoard's recently published Board Effectiveness Survey, 81% of respondents who used a board portal rated their boards as effective. Only 58% of respondents who did not use a board portal rated their boards as effective.

"The pandemic showed everyone that promise of digital transformation, whether born of necessity or desire, is profound," Chadha says. "For boards and leadership teams of any organization, digital transformation means better collaboration, improved communication, increased agility and ultimately, better organizational performance."

OnBoard plans on hiring more than 50 new employees in 2021, including positions in Sales, Engineering, Product, Customer Success, and Marketing, as well as expanding its Indianapolis headquarters to accommodate staff growth as employees return to office-based work.

About OnBoard

At OnBoard, we believe board meetings should be informed, effective, and uncomplicated. That's why we give boards and leadership teams an elegant solution that simplifies governance. Launched in 2011, today, OnBoard serves as the board intelligence platform for more than 2,000 organizations and their 12,000 boards and committees in 32 countries worldwide. With customers in higher education, nonprofit, healthcare systems, government, and enterprise business, OnBoard is the leading board management provider.

Learn more about OnBoard's award-winning board intelligence platform at onboardmeetings.com.

