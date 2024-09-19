OnBoard Names Marc Huffman as New CEO, Positioning OnBoard for Future Success

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBoard, the global leader in digital board governance solutions, today announced the appointment of Marc Huffman as its new Chief Executive Officer. Huffman brings a proven track record of success in SaaS software, having previously led BlackLine and Oracle NetSuite.

With over 25 years of experience in the software industry, Huffman is uniquely positioned to guide OnBoard into its next phase of growth. His expertise in driving financial growth, product innovation, and customer-centric solutions will be invaluable as OnBoard continues to meet the evolving needs of boards of directors worldwide.

Huffman joins OnBoard from BlackLine, where he served as CEO. Under his leadership, BlackLine achieved significant financial success and established itself as a market leader in cloud financial close solutions. Prior to BlackLine, Huffman held key leadership roles at Oracle NetSuite, where he oversaw global sales and distribution.

"We are excited to welcome Marc to OnBoard," said Paroon Chadha, outgoing CEO and co-founder. "His deep understanding of the software industry and his proven ability to lead successful teams make him the ideal candidate to take our OnBoard to the next level. I am confident that under his leadership, OnBoard will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and drive innovation in the board governance space."

Chadha will remain active in the OnBoard as a strategic advisor to Huffman and chair of the board of directors. He will focus on strategic customer development, industry outreach, and driving customer feedback into product innovation plans.

Huffman expressed his enthusiasm for joining OnBoard, stating, "I am thrilled to join the OnBoard team and build upon the strong foundation established by Paroon. I look forward to working with our talented employees, customers, and partners to drive growth, innovate our product offerings, and deliver unparalleled value. Together, we will continue to be the leading provider of digital board governance solutions."

