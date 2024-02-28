Onboard Systems Announces Blackcomb Helicopters as Canadian Launch Customer for Forthcoming Medium Bell HEC Dual Cargo Hook System

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, announced that Blackcomb Helicopters LP of British Columbia, Canada, has committed to purchase four Medium Bell HEC Dual Cargo Hook Systems at the 2024 HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California. Onboard's Medium Bell HEC Dual Cargo Hook System is in development and is expected to receive FAA and Transport Canada STC certification by the end of 2024.

"In addition to the recently developed Bell 429 HEC system, we've had numerous operators request a medium Bell dual cargo hook HEC system," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Onboard Systems. "As we wrap up our Bell 429 HEC certification, we're turning our focus to this program in order to meet the strong, existing demand for an Onboard solution."

According to Chris Haslock, Director of Operations for Blackcomb Helicopters, "We have a number of medium Bells in our fleet, and we're looking forward to expanding our mission capabilities with Onboard's new HEC system. We especially appreciate that Onboard's new system works in conjunction with our existing cargo hook, greatly minimizing the cost and installation effort to retrofit our fleet."

Onboard's new medium Bell HEC Dual Cargo Hook System will be certified to meet the requirements of 14 CFR 29.865 for Human External Cargo (HEC) for the Bell 204B, Bell 205A, Bell 212, Bell 412, and UH-1 models. The dedicated HEC module will be attached to the airframe in very close proximity to the primary (non-HEC) cargo hook, simplifying installation and removal for mission-specific configurations. Its location minimizes the impact on aircraft balance during normal operation and in event of a load transfer between hooks.

The HEC system features Onboard's acclaimed TALON® LC Hydraulic Cargo Hook. The hook's keeperless design eliminates dynamic rollout risk, a critical safety factor considering the nature of HEC missions. The HEC hook will be rated for lifting 1,300 lb. (590 kg), which will be the highest HEC capacity on the market for this aircraft. Options for adding an Onboard Weighing System will also be available.

Onboard Systems looks forward to welcoming visitors at the Signia Aerospace Heli-Expo booth (1631) to answer questions about all of their external load mission equipment, including cargo hooks, load weigh systems, and HEC-specific equipment.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC (www.onboardsystems.com) is a leading global provider of external cargo handling equipment for civil and military rotorcraft. Onboard's portfolio of innovative, holistic cargo hook systems, human external cargo (HEC) systems, Onboard Weighing Systems and mission-specific remote equipment is factory-installed on over 30 helicopter models serving both OEM and aftermarket customers. Its lightweight, high-quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and flexible maintenance options. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington and operates as part of Signia Aerospace, a global integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace and defense industry.

About Blackcomb Helicopters

Blackcomb Helicopters (www.blackcombhelicopters.com)was founded in 1989 in Whistler, British Columbia, where its fleet has grown to include twenty helicopters and sixty aviation professionals working from six main bases in Alberta and BC, serving all over Western Canada, the US Pacific Northwest, and points beyond. Blackcomb Helicopters is the region's leading independent helicopter charter company. The Blackcomb Helicopters fleet utilizes Bell 212, Airbus AS350/H125, and H135 helicopters to perform an array of specialized aerial operations, with clients spanning a diverse spectrum of key industries, businesses, and public services.

